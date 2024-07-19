Nigeria: Tinubu Canvasses Enhancement of Economic Value As Foreign Envoys Presents Letters of Credence

press release

President Tinubu expressed his appreciation for Nigeria's long-standing relations with Portugal and the shared interest in the areas of trade and culture, as well as partnership in oil and gas.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja called for the enhancement of the economic value of bilateral relations between Nigeria and partner nations.

The president spoke when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassadors of Portugal, Jorge Adao Martins Dos Santos; the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Biu Quoc Hung; and the State of Kuwait, Salim Khalifa Mohammed Almuzayen, at the Presidential Villa.

The president expressed his appreciation for Nigeria's long-standing relations with Portugal and the shared interest in the areas of trade and culture, as well as partnership in oil and gas, which has translated into gains for both countries.

"It is good to have you in Nigeria. I am happy you are familiar with Nigeria and the environment. I believe that with your presence, our bilateral relations will be further improved. I am happy you are also present in other West African countries.

"I have been informed of your economic interest in Nigeria. We need to work together for more localised productions as regards mineral deposits. I have an open-door policy, and you can always reach me through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and my Chief of Staff, Right Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila," the President said.

In his response, the ambassador said investors from his country have a keen interest in Nigeria, and that the trade with Nigeria on gas predated the war between Russia and Ukraine, and will be sustained.

"I will work on our agreements on improving economic relations. There is no shortage of interest in the areas of development where we can be partners. We are one of the highest buyers of gas from Nigeria, and we remain grateful for the supplies.

"We have long-standing mutual relations when it comes to energy. Before the Russia and Ukraine war, we have been getting our gas from Nigeria. Portuguese companies are also handling the rail line construction from Kano to Niger Republic. It will be ready in two years," the Portuguese ambassador said.

In his meeting with the Ambassador of Vietnam, President Tinubu said the manufacturing sector in Nigeria is ready to benefit from the automating skills and technology of the Asian country.

"Thank you for coming to work in Nigeria. We share a lot with Vietnam in terms of diversity and values.

"We really value our bilateral agreements with your country, Vietnam, especially in the area of technology. We look forward to adding more value to the partnership with you in terms of collaboration for development," the President said.

Responding, the Vietnamese ambassador said: "Under your leadership, I see Nigeria overcoming most of her challenges and taking its place among the happiest people in the world."

Mr Hung added that he is in the country to strengthen relations and improve economic ties.

In another meeting, President Tinubu thanked the Ambassador of Kuwait for his country's long-standing good relations with Nigeria and extended his appreciation to the emir and the crown prince.

"I am glad we are pulling strings to enhance the value of our relationship. We are both committed to the development of our people and will explore opportunities for economic ties. I have an open-door policy so you can always reach me," the president said.

The Ambassador of Kuwait assured the president that he would do his best to strengthen bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 18, 2024