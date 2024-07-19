Nigeria: Kano Emirate Crisis - Governor Presents Appointment Letter to Reinstated Emir

The emir is the only one among the five deposed emirs to be reinstated by Governor Yusuf.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has presented a letter of appointment to the new Emir of Gaya Emirate, Aliyu Abdulkadir.

The emir is the only one among the five deposed emirs to be reinstated by Governor Yusuf.

This followed the assent of a new law by the Kano State House of Assembly, which allows for the creation of three second-class emirs in Gaya, Rano and Karaye.

A statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, noted that Mr Ibrahim's reinstatement was based on merit and his commitment to serving the people of the Gaya Emirate.

The emirate comprises Gaya, Ajingi, and Albasu Local Government Areas.

"You may recall that the Emir of Gaya was the only one who accepted the will of Almighty Allah at the time when the five emirates were dissolved and all emirs deposed," the statement read.

The Emir of Gaya arrived at the Kano Government House accompanied by all the kingmakers and other titleholders.