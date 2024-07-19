Ethiopia: FM Taye Participates 5th Ordinary Session of AU Executive Council in Accra

Addis Ababa, — A delegation led by Ambassador Taye Astke-Selassie, Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, is participating in the 45th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union, which is being held in Accra, Ghana.

Delegates from across the African continent are in Accra for the 45th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Executive Council and the 6th mid-year coordination meetings of the AU regional economic communities.

The two events will respectively take place from July 18 to July 21, 2024, under the theme "Educate an African fit for the 21st century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality and relevant learning in Africa".

The meeting will deliberate on various issues, including the adoption of the AU budget for the year 2025.

The African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting will assess the progress of the Continental Integration Agenda and evaluates the efficiency of the harmonisation of policies between the African Union and the regional economic communities.

Foreign Ministers of AU member states, senior African Union Commission officials, regional community representatives, and other dignitaries are in attendance.

Opening the session on Thursday, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat said "The operationalization of the African Union Peace Fund and the adoption of the principle of financing African peacekeeping missions from perennial resources are part of a line of significant sectoral progress."