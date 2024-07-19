Liberia: Cllr. Massaquoi Makes Case for War Crimes Court At UN High-Level Forum

The Executive Director of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) of Liberia, on July 17 made Liberia's case at the just-ended 2024 High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) organized by the United Nations (UN).

The session, held in New York, United States of America, focused on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), specifically SDG 16, which emphasizes peace, justice, and strong institutions.

In his remarks, Cllr. Jonathan T. Massaquoi emphasized Liberia's commitment to enhancing the rule of law and ensuring justice for all, thereby establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court in the country.

Addressing the governments of Member States, on the topic "Sustainable Development Goals 16 (SDG-16), Compliance with the Role of the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court" Cllr. Massaquoi highlighted Liberia's strides and challenges in upholding justice and accountability through establishing and operating the War and Economic Crimes Court.

Cllr. Massaquoi, meanwhile, assured his audience of the government of Liberia's commitment to ensure that victims of the prolonged civil conflict that caused the death of thousands of people get justice.

While in the US, the Liberian delegation held sidelined meetings with high-profile US legal practitioners and engaged in significant discussions with the United States Department of Justice (DoJ), led by Rachel Rossi, Director of the Office for Access to Justice.

Rossi has been serving in that role since May 2022. She previously served as Deputy Associate Attorney General.

Elise Keppler, Executive Director, Kelly Adams, Legal Advisor of the Global Justice Center, and Stephen Mathias, the Assistant Secretary-General for Legal Affairs at the United Nations were also part of the sidelined discussions.

The delegation also attended a prestigious lunch reception in honor of HLPF 2024, hosted by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States Representative to the United Nations.

This event provided an invaluable networking opportunity for the Liberian delegation to discuss further cooperation and support for their justice initiatives.

The Liberian delegation includes Deputy Minister Cllr. Charles D. F. Karmo II, Cllr. Jonathan T. Massaquoi, the Executive Director of the War and Economic Crimes Court, and Atty. Lois Nimley (Nyenpan) Wisner, Legal Expert at the United Nations.

The High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) was held from Monday, 8 July, to Wednesday, 17 July 2024, under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council.

It also included a three-day ministerial segment of the forum from Monday, 15 July, to Wednesday, 17 July 2024, as part of the High-level Segment of the Council.

The last day of the High-level Segment of ECOSOC was on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

The theme is "Reinforcing the 2030 Agenda and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: the effective delivery of sustainable, resilient and innovative solutions".

The HLPF in 2024, reviews the following Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere; Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture; Goal 13. Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts; Goal 16. Promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all, and build effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels; and Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development.

The HLPF 2024 is the first under the auspices of ECOSOC after the 2023 SDG Summit -- the HLPF convened under the auspices of the General Assembly in September 2023.

The 2024 HLPF will support the implementation of the Political Declaration and other outcomes of the SDG Summit for advancing the 2030 Agenda and the SDGs.