Liberia: Boakai Calls for Nationaal Unity in Developing Liberia

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has initiated the formal processes for developing the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which includes the Public Sector Investment Plan (PSIP) and the fifteen County Development Agendas (CDAs).

This launch occurred during a meeting of the National Steering Committee at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex on Monday, July 18, 2024, where President Boakai emphasized the importance of collaboration with stakeholders to ensure a unified vision for Liberia's future.

President Boakai underscored that crafting these plans involves engaging development partners and stakeholders to chart a strategic course for Liberia over the next five years. He stressed the need for comprehensive societal engagement to collectively determine the nation's direction.

He reassured Liberians that his government is committed to elevating Liberia to greater heights, ensuring a future that all citizens can be proud of.

President Boakai emphasized the need to tailor the economy to benefit ordinary Liberians, particularly through investments in agriculture and other key sectors.

He said his vision includes empowering Liberians to achieve prosperity, stating, "It's time to see Liberians become millionaires through their investments."

In his opening remarks, Acting Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Anthony G. Myers, expressed appreciation to stakeholders gathered for a pivotal meeting aimed at crafting the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).

He outlined the AAID as a comprehensive five-year medium-term strategy spanning from 2025 to 2029, which encompasses a National Development Plan, a Sector Investment Plan (PSIP), and specific development agendas tailored for each of Liberia's fifteen counties.

Minister Myers underscored the significance of the AAID National Steering Committee meeting, emphasizing its role in updating stakeholders on the progress of the planning process.

He highlighted the importance of consolidating support from all stakeholders, including political backing, resource allocation, and technical expertise. The meeting also aimed to outline the subsequent steps in the agenda's implementation.

To facilitate effective planning and coordination, Minister Myers announced the engagement of two local consultancy firms to collaborate with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) technicians in formulating the AAID.

Additionally, the procurement of four vehicles was planned to enhance national and sub-national coordination efforts. Looking ahead, Minister Myers disclosed that sector engagements at the national level were scheduled to commence by July 19, 2024.

Simultaneously, consultations at the county and district levels were set to begin on July 22, 2024, spanning a period of 25 days. These consultations are pivotal for gathering input and ensuring that the AAID reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of Liberian communities across the country.

Overall, Minister Myers' remarks underscored the proactive steps taken by the Liberian government to develop a robust framework for inclusive development through the AAID, ensuring comprehensive engagement and effective implementation at all levels of governance.

For his part, Dr. Peter-Lasuba Clement, the United Nations Development Programme Representative, commended President Joseph Boakai for his exemplary leadership in advancing the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and it's County Development Agendas (CDAs).

At the occasion, Dr. Clement underscored that these initiatives are pivotal for fostering effective development cooperation and collaboration under the leadership of the Liberian government.

He emphasized the importance of mutual accountability among key stakeholders, including the Government of Liberia, the United Nations, Development Partners, and others, ensuring that interventions benefit all Liberians, particularly the vulnerable and those in rural areas, while safeguarding against misuse of funds.

Dr. Clement highlighted the significance of inclusive processes embedded in the AAID and CDAs, stressing principles such as diversity, equity, human rights integration, gender equality, women's empowerment, social protection, youth employment, and nutrition.

These principles, he emphasized, are essential for aligning Liberia's aspirations with national strategies aimed at leaving no one behind. Inclusive growth, according to Dr. Peter-Lasuba Clement, aims to strengthen local communities, support marginalized groups, reduce disparities, and promote equitable and sustainable development both at the county and national levels.