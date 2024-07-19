Uganda: Museveni, Israel Businessmen Discuss Using AI to Fight Malaria in Uganda

President Museveni has held discussions with a delegation of Israel businessmen led by Israel Green and Koby Shushan.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed combating Malaria in Uganda using Artificial Intelligence and his would be done by Malera Technologies Limited.

The primary focus was on the deployment of Artificial Intelligence to support the industrial Sterile Insect Technique (SIT).

This innovative technology, already successfully implemented in Israel and the USA, has received approval from the Ugandan Ministry of Health. Discussions were concentrated on the project's budget and timeline.

President Museveni endorsed the initiative and directed the immediate partial allocation of funds from the current governmental budget, with the main funding to come from the Government of Israel's funding program supporting this project.

In a follow up working meeting with the Ministry of Finance it was decided to analyse the financial options.

During the meeting Greenlight Business Ventures LLC proposed to build, launch, and operate a 12 Gbps Ka-Band state-of-the-art communication satellite designed to connect rural areas to the global information superhighway, support healthcare, education, agriculture, and more.

This project aims to complement existing fiber optics and other infrastructure projects. Utilizing American technology, the satellite will be managed from Uganda by Ugandan experts, who will be trained as part of a new Space Education Program and Academy.

This initiative aims to inspire and educate future generations in space sciences and technology.

President Museveni emphasized the importance of this initiative and directed relevant ministries to explore and expedite its promotion.

In a follow up meeting with the relevant teams it was decided start working on commercial proposals.

World Solution Vision LLC discussed with President Museveni the recent engagements with the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities regarding the development of the Ruwenzori Mountains National Park Cable Car.

The development of this site, along with others, is expected to play a critical role in enhancing Uganda's tourism offerings for domestic and international as a leading tourism destination.

The anticipated benefits for the local community include job creation, income generation, and economic boosting.

Additionally, tourism can raise awareness of conservation and environmental protection's importance. The president welcomed this initiative and asked to proceed to transform these directions into a tangible project plan with high priority.