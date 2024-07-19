Ghana: Students Fear for Their Future As Ghana's Unemployment Numbers Hit 1.9 Million

With 1.9 million Ghanaians unemployed, students nearing graduation express fear and uncertainty about their future, citing limited job opportunities, lack of training, and government's inaction.

About 1.9 million Ghanaians are currently without employment, jobs, or access to training opportunities, data from the 2023 Annual Household Income and Expenditure Survey (AHIES) report has shown.

Published by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), the report has raised concerns throughout the country, particularly among students.

The Accra Times' Nii Marmah Boye visited the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), University of Ghana (Legon), and Accra Technical University (ATU) - to interact with students nearing graduation to seek their opinions on the report and their perspectives on whether successive governments have overlooked the youth in the country's development process, as many of them will soon complete their national service and return home.

The students expressed their fears about the future. Despite their academic pursuits and aspirations, the sense of uncertainty looms large, casting a shadow over their hopes and dreams.

Ella, a final-year student expressed fear about the high unemployment rate, stating that as a youth still in school, the lack of jobs and limited opportunities for internships and training are alarming, making it difficult for young people to gain practical experience and secure their future.

"Yes [I am scared], that number is huge and as youth we are still in school, some people are even yet to figure out what they want to do and now there are no jobs, it will definitely scare you," Ella said. "Some are in school, some are also not in school; people who are not in school do not get training and we that are in school too we barely get job opportunities like internships and internships are very essential for students because it gives you practical experience of the field you are venturing into."

She added that the prospect of entering a job market with 1.9 million unemployed youth is frustrating especially for those still in school, as it reduces motivation and raises concerns about future employment opportunities and gaining practical experience through internships.

"It's very scary and reduces your motivation as a person because if 1.9 million people are unemployed, idle, not receiving any formal skill to survive, you would ask yourself what am I going to do when I get out of school? Unemployment is really a big deal and it's very scary to think about it as a youth," she lamented.

Also, according to Serwaa Konadu, a final year student at GIJ, she feels hopeless about the future, seeing no immediate change in sight, and believes that even opportunities like vocational training are out of reach due to high costs, making it inaccessible to many.

"I think there's no hope for the future, there could be a change but now, from the look of things, there's no hope. Now in this government, even if you want to go and learn trade, it's expensive so not everyone can afford money to learn a trade, Konadu said.

As a final year student at the University of Ghana, Felix Abloh is worried about the scarce job opportunities, questioning how they can create a bright future with such limited options.

"As I approach graduation, the lack of job opportunities is a cause for great concern. How can we build a better future when faced with such limited prospects?" Abloh quizzed.

Bismark Addo from the Accra Technical University wondered if their voices will be heard and if genuine opportunities would be created for them.

"The reality of being among 1.9 million unemployed Ghanaians is unsettling. Will our voices be heard, and will meaningful opportunities be created for us?" Addo quizzed.

Seyram Atso from the University of Ghana also believes that successive governments have failed to provide meaningful support to the youth, with their efforts being short-lived

I don't think successive governments have actually done anything to help the youth. Most governments come to power and they want to help. But then the help is just something like a nine-day wonder," Atso said.

She further criticized the government's lack of comprehensive plans to address youth unemployment, citing the example of NABCO, a job initiative that was discontinued.

"There was something like NABCO (a job-related policy introduced by the NPP government) that gave jobs today. It was dissolved and now the government knows that every year we have students graduating from school and they actually absorb them through the national service scheme, she said. But I have not really seen a government coming out with a full plan on how to get the youths working,"