Egypt: PM Follows Up On Global Technical Malfunctions, Forms Crisis Cell From Concerned Authorities

Downdetector
Downdetector reported a sharp increase in South Africans reporting Microsoft 365 issues from around 7am this morning. Capitec Bank users also reported outage issues.
19 July 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Due to some international airports being exposed to technical malfunctions, which affected air traffic in many airports around the world, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly follows the global technical failures that caused problems affecting several countries including airports, airlines, media and banks.

The Prime Minister directed the formation of a crisis cell from the ministries and concerned authorities to determine the effects and repercussions of this crisis and deal with it.

In the same regard, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the formation of a room to follow up on the developments of the situation and its impact on air traffic, confirming that all Egyptian airports are operating normally so far, and that no flights departing from Egyptian territory have been affected according to the operating schedule of their scheduled flights.

Ministry of Civil Aviation on FB

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.