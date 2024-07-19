Egypt: PM Follows Up On Global Technical Malfunctions, Forms Crisis Cell From Concerned Authorities

Due to some international airports being exposed to technical malfunctions, which affected air traffic in many airports around the world, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly follows the global technical failures that caused problems affecting several countries including airports, airlines, media and banks.

The Prime Minister directed the formation of a crisis cell from the ministries and concerned authorities to determine the effects and repercussions of this crisis and deal with it.

In the same regard, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced the formation of a room to follow up on the developments of the situation and its impact on air traffic, confirming that all Egyptian airports are operating normally so far, and that no flights departing from Egyptian territory have been affected according to the operating schedule of their scheduled flights.

Ministry of Civil Aviation on FB