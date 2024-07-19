Kenya: KQ Report It Outage, Flight Booking System Disrupted

Downdetector reported a sharp increase in South Africans reporting Microsoft 365 issues from around 7am this morning. Capitec Bank users also reported outage issues.

Nairobi — Kenya Airways is among the global companies affected by the global IT outages that have hit airlines, media, and banks.

KQ, in a statement, admitted that the outage is part of a larger global system disruption, which has severely impacted their ability to process bookings efficiently.

"We are currently experiencing a system outage that has affected our booking system as a result of a global system outage. Customers are advised to expect slower than usual service as we implement our Business Continuity Plan," it said in a statement.

In response to the challenges posed by the outage, Kenya Airways has advised customers to visit their booking offices for assistance.

This approach aims to provide direct support to passengers who may face difficulties in making or modifying their travel arrangements.

Many flights have similarly been grounded, with queues and delays at major airports across the world.

In the UK, railway companies have reported delays and say they're experiencing "widespread IT issues."

Major airlines such as Delta and American Airlines have issued a "global ground stop" on all their flights.

Flights that are currently airborne will continue, but no further flights will take off for now.

British broadcaster BBC has also reported that the Sky News channel is off air due to the outages.