Kenya: President Ruto Nominates Kindiki, Duale To Cabinet, Spares Wahome, Tuya, Chirchir

Capital FM
Rebecca Miano has been nominated as Attorney General in President Williams Ruto's partial cabinet.
19 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

President William Ruto settled on Kithure Kindiki and Duale as Interior and Defence CSs. He also spared Alice Wahome, Soipan Tuya, Davis Chirchir and nominated Rebbeca Miano for Attorney-General in a partial Cabinet list of 11.

Aden Duale was re-assigned the Defense docket even as Alice Wahome, Soipan Tuya and Davis Chirchir were spared and handed the Lands, Environment, roads and transport posts respectively.

Rebecca Miano was also retained as the Attorney General.

Other nominees are Deborah Baraza (Health), Julius Ogamba (Education), Andrew Muhia Karanja (Livestock) and Magaret Ndung’u (ICT).

