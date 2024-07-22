Nairobi — President William Ruto has nominated Rebecca Miano as the next Attorney General(AG) in the 11-member partial Cabinet announced Friday.

If approved by parliament Miano, who formerly served as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry will take over from Justin Muturi who was among the officials kicked out on July 11 when Ruto dissolved his cabinet following deadly protests in the country.

Before her stint at the Trade Ministry Miano held the position of Cabinet Secretary for theEast African Community, The Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), & Regional Development, where her responsibilities included championing Kenya's agenda in the East African Community, promoting development through Regional Developmen ot Authorities, and implementing measures to enhance resilience in Arid and Semi-Arid areas.

Miano made history as the first female Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC, a role she held for five years prior to her appointment to the cabinet.

With over three decades of experience in the energy sector, she is a recognized continental business leader with a distinguished career in public service.

Miano is also celebrated not only for her leadership at KenGen but also for her contributions to gender parity.

She founded the Pink Energy forum to address gender issues in the energy sector and has been appointed to prestigious roles, including serving as a Council Member of the World Bank Group's Advisory Council on Gender and Development, a position she holds to date.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Miano was recognized among the Top 100 Women CEOs in Africa, being named Chairperson of the Year by Women on Boards in 2021, receiving the Company Secretary of the Year award in the Champions of Governance Awards series in 2010.

Miano is a registered Certified Public Secretary of Kenya, attained fellowship status (FCS) from the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSK) in October 2023.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) Degree, a Diploma in Law, and post-graduate studies in Comparative Law. In 2010, she completed the Advanced Management Program at Strathmore University and is also a member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts