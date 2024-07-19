Senegal: Olympics - Senegal Won Silver in 1988 - Why It's Never Managed to Repeat This Feat

analysis

Since Senegal first competed in the Olympic Games in 1964, its success has been marked by a single medal, a feat achieved in 1988 by El Hadji Amadou Dia Bâ at the Seoul games. His remarkable performance in the 400m hurdles secured him a silver medal.

Nalla Socé Fall is a scholar of sports policy and Olympic history. He explores the key factors that contributed to Dia Bâ's achievement, the obstacles holding Senegal back from Olympic success and how the country might reclaim it.

What factors contributed to Dia Bâ's 1988 success?

This success was no accident. El Hadji Amadou Dia Bâ had reached the final of the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. In 1987, he placed fourth at the World Championships, placing him among the world's top athletes. Dia Bâ had benefited from the support of the Senegalese government, which gave him a scholarship to the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance in Paris, providing him with exceptional training opportunities. He won the African championship five times. Senegal's president Abdou Diouf also played a crucial role by granting him a scholarship to spend four formative years in the US.

After the 1984 Olympics, Dia Bâ expressed confidence that, with the right support, he could secure a medal at the next games, which he did. His scholarships had exposed him to top-tier competitors and to demystifying their capabilities. This exposure was pivotal in overcoming psychological barriers at major competitions.

At the Seoul games, Dia Bâ defeated the previously unbeaten US star Edwin Moses, whose winning streak had lasted 9 years, 9 months and 9 weeks. With Moses as his primary rival, Dia Bâ narrowly missed the gold medal, clocking 47.23 seconds to US sprinter André Lamar Phillips who ran 47.19 seconds.

This achievement stemmed from dedication and backing from the Senegalese government. It underscores the necessity of support for Olympic sports.

Unlike other sports such as football and basketball, Olympic athletes do not benefit from lucrative professional contracts enabling them to be self-sufficient. State involvement is therefore crucial to success in these disciplines, as demonstrated by Dia Bâ's victory.

What have been the main obstacles to Senegal's Olympic success?

Despite the hope ignited by Senegal's Olympic medal, significant obstacles persist. The Olympic Games serves as a crucial international platform, with medals carrying geopolitical weight. Wealthy nations invest in athletes heavily, while some developing countries use them to bolster their international presence.

Since 1988, Senegal has not sufficiently prioritised Olympic sports, evident in regular athlete grievances about a lack of support.

To thrive in Olympic sports, the government must commit to securing additional financing, particularly through private sector partnerships and sponsorships. Despite the establishment of a recovery fund, Senegal has not met these challenges adequately.

A promising new generation of athletes has emerged since Dia Bâ, like 400m star Amy Mbacké Thiam, who nearly captured an Olympic medal after achieving world championship victory in 2001 in Edmonton and claiming bronze in 2003 in Paris. Senegal's 4x400m relay team also finished fourth at the 1996 Atlanta Games, just short of the podium. Ndiss Kaba Badji placed sixth in the world at the 2008 Games in Beijing, and Kéne Ndoye, who had great potential, never received adequate coaching.

The Centre international d'athlétisme de Dakar (CIAD) played a crucial role in maintaining Senegal's athletic standards. However, it has been closed for over a decade.

Development centres like these enabled African countries to train their elite athletes under optimal conditions, with experts contracted directly by World Athletics. Sadly Kenya, Mauritius and Senegal are now without these resources due to the closure of centres there, a setback after the promise shown by World Athletics president Lamine Diack's initiative. Instead, a scaled-down version, the African Athletics Development Centre, has emerged with fewer resources and a narrower focus.

That's why African countries like Senegal need to work towards having their own development centre to produce as much talent as possible.

Senegal must reassess its sports policy, and the current authorities appear committed to this task. A medal takes four to eight years to prepare for. Successful Olympic medallists often progress to at least the semi-finals in previous games, with few exceptions.

Identifying talented athletes at the primary level and providing support through sports-focused secondary schools are crucial steps. Establishing development centres at universities is also essential. Senegal currently lacks this infrastructure, relying on international facilities, where athletes may face challenges adapting to new environments.

South Africa and Botswana are setting a benchmark with their national sports centres, fostering exceptional athletes who achieve impressive performances at the Olympic Games and world championships. Senegal should look to these countries for inspiration.

What are the main policy changes you would suggest?

As I describe in my book on Olympic performance history, policy must focus on the long-term preparation of Olympic sports. Senegal needs to invest over the long term and guarantee the quality of this investment in terms of human resources and infrastructure, but also in terms of medical and dietary care and the remuneration of professional athletes.

The secret lies in planning, preparing and providing sufficient resources so that athletes can feel at ease and know that they can achieve their full potential through Olympic sports. Otherwise, they'll turn to football, which attracts more fans and generates more money.

What success stories from your book might offer lessons for Senegal?

Success stories include Cuba, the UK and China. In 1996, the UK's 36th-place Olympic ranking sparked public outcry in a country where football dominated attention. In response, the UK established UK Sport to revamp its Olympic sports strategy. These efforts have paid off over the past two decades: third place in 2008, third in London 2012 and second in Rio 2016. The country continues to achieve outstanding performances.

China's Olympic journey mirrors this narrative. Following the 1984 Los Angeles Games, where it excelled due to the absence of boycotting eastern bloc countries, China realised in 1988, upon those countries' return, that it needed to elevate its Olympic standing. Drawing inspiration from the methods of former USSR and eastern European countries, China overhauled its Olympic policy. Two decades later, China achieved its objectives, securing a close second place at Athens 2004 and hosting a successful Beijing Games in 2008. Since then, China has consistently maintained its position at the pinnacle of Olympic performance, driven by the involvement of international experts.

With strong political will, Senegal can take cues from these nations. It's crucial to recognise that a country's Olympic success isn't solely tied to its wealth. For instance, Israel, despite its resources, has only secured two medals, whereas Cuba has strategically prioritised Olympic sports, achieving 237 Olympic medals and recognition on the global stage.

Nalla Socé Fall, Enseignant-chercheur, UFR des Sciences de l'Education, de la Formation et du Sport, Université Gaston Berger