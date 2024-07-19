Liberia: Sports - Regalvanising Sports Enthusiastic

Ambassador Kebe Wants Frantic Effort to Attain

By: Perry B. Zordyu/Matina Neinee Tukpah

Liberia's Ambassador at Large for Youth and Sports Alioune Kebe is seeking a frantic effort approach to repositioning grassroots football in the country.

Amb. Kebe said his dreams and aspirations for uprising grassroots footballing activities have become a key priority in his administration and as such kids willingness to outroot their talent and bring it to reality.

When quizzed by sports journalists as to his vision for the footballing sector, Amb. Alioune Kebe stressed that his first priority is grassroots football which will be followed by the national league.

Amb. AliouneKebe who once played for the Senegal national team and parts of Europe told reporters that his ambition for grassroots football came as an interest in what he saw and witnessed in foreign countries and wished to apply and implement the same in the sector adding that his enthusiasm for grassroots football can not be overly emphasised but called for collaborative and frantic effort in approaching and finding a remedy to hidden talents of youths of compassionate in said field.

"I believe if Liberia will want to develop through sports, our focus as sports Ambassador and leaders should be the grassroots footballing sector which can be a significant goal and achieving results in the coming years. I have an academy in Dubai, the USA and with the footballing background, I can do the same here.", Amb. Kebe noted.

He furthered "Since we accepted the challenge to serve our people through this path, we vowed with a commitment to diligently work for the upliftment and betterment of all youths gearing to bring relief to millions of grassroots footballers".

Since his ascendancy as Liberia's Ambassador at Large for Youth and Sports, there have been frantic solutions carried out, especially for grassroots football in the country.

Ambassador Alioune Kebe becoming Youth and Sports Ambassador at Large not only signals a boost to Liberia's grassroots footballing sector but significantly plays a vital role in the entire Ministry and the Liberia Football Association at large.

Impactfully, he has defined his role gently to sports gurus siding his meaningful contributions to uprising youths with passion through sports.

Over the months, Ambassador at Large for Youth and Sports has clearly shown his unwavering support through the distribution of sporting items such as football, jerseys, and training materials among others.

Amb. Alioune Kebe was speaking recently during a training session of an emerging goalkeeper in Monrovia.