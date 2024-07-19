Liberia Investment Conference - Leveraging Private Sector Investment to Spur Growth and Development

announcement

Monrovia — The 2024 Liberia Investment Conference will be held at the Ellen Johson Sirleaf (EJS) Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, Liberia under the theme "Winds of Change: Leveraging Private Sector Investment to Spur Growth and Development". We invite domestic and international investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, and change makers to this landmark event!

The Keynote Address will be delivered by His Excellency, President Joseph N. Boakai. He will be joined by senior government officials, sector experts, and special guest speakers who will provide presentations on Liberia's economic landscape and investment opportunities across focus sectors (Agriculture, Energy, Infrastructure, Minerals, Technology, Tourism).

Presentations, Panel Discussions, and Exhibition will offer participants a one-stop location to obtain information on investing in Liberia. Breakout sessions and networking events will create a platform for dialogue, information exchange and forming linkages.

NOVA Africa Ventures in partnership with the Liberia National Investment Commission (NIC) are the organizers of the 2024 Liberia Investment Conference. We hope to see you there!

For conference information or to register visit www.novaav.co

To sponsor or exhibit email: info@novaav.co.

Can't attend in person? No problem! Contact info@novaav.co to inquire about Virtual Tickets.

Statement from the President of Liberia

We are at a pivotal moment in Liberia's pursuit of economic growth and development. While our nation has vast untapped potential, large-scale investment, and the deployment of new and innovative technologies are needed to spur sustained economic growth. There is no higher priority for my administration, than creating the conditions to improve the lives of every Liberian through strategic and large-scale investments in key sectors including agriculture, roads, education, infrastructure, and tourism. It is my vision to transform Liberia into a hub of opportunity. This vision aligns with my ARREST agenda, and I believe that partnerships with the private sector – both domestic and international - are integral to achieving our long-term goals. It is in this spirit that I wish to extend an invitation to domestic and international partners, as well as Liberians in the diaspora, to increase investments in Liberia.

As part of the Boakai administration unwavering commitment to fostering robust collaborations with the private sector to catalyze rapid economic development on a significant scale, we are pleased to invite you to participate in the Liberia Investment Conference to be held August 6-8, 2024 in Monrovia. We recognize the crucial role that local and international partners play in driving innovation, creating jobs, and contributing to our nation's prosperity.

Through the National Investment Commission (NIC), our government is collaborating with NOVA Africa Ventures to host my administration's first National Investment Conference. During the conference, we aim to showcase Liberia's vast investment potential, highlighting lucrative opportunities across various sectors. Our government will actively implement policies to create an enabling business environment, and we are keenly interested in engaging with partners who share our commitment to sustainable development.

Your participation in this high-level conference will not only provide a platform for networking and collaboration but will also contribute to shape the future of Liberia's economic landscape. We believe that together, we can unlock new possibilities, drive investments, and build a prosperous future for our nation.