Nigeria: Economic Crisis - the Difference Between Nigeria and Kenya!

opinion

Can any Nigerian lawmaker fight for the masses like Kenya's Crystal Asige?

In what appeared similar to the ENDSARS protest of 2020 in Nigeria, the Kenyan government led by William Ruto, was brought to its knees by youth protesting the finance bill that included tax rises aimed at paying off the country's massive debt. Many protesters rejected the tax rises, saying that the extra money would still be wasted.

In the midst of protests, the Parliament passed the finance bill and to show their grievance, the protesters stormed the Nairobi parliament building. As reported, the Kenyan police shot dead over twenty protesters in the process.

President Ruto took over power two years ago with promises to revitalise the economy. Instead of improvement, Kenyans have been hit by 'a cost-of-living crisis with more taxes on salaries, fuel and on gross sales'; very similar to the Nigeria situation.

As it is customary with African rulers, brute force was employed against innocent and harmless youth asking for good governance from their leaders. Lives were lost and many injured. That's not surprising as democracy in Africa sounds better only on paper not in governance otherwise, why would authorities always open fire on unarmed youth exercising their constitutional rights.

Unlike in Nigeria where the government of President Muhammadu Buhari succeeded in brutally suppressing the ENDSARS protesters, Kenyan youths won. Although lives were lost, the Bill was withdrawn. More so, Kenyan youths have a worthy representation in their National Assembly; a visually impaired female youth whose voice must have rattled the entire parliament and president, leading to the withdrawal of the finance bill.

Not in Nigeria! Even when a hunger protest broke out in Nigeria a few months back, some of our legislators and government officials called it the handiwork of the opposition. Nigerians have been abandoned to reel under harsh economic pressure while the government continues its frivolous spending.

During one of their Assembly sessions, the young female legislator Crystal Asige, bemoaned the brutal attack on young and defenseless protesters by the government.

In an emotive speech, she said "Young people are tired, exhausted. They don't have jobs and how will they have money to look for artillery, knives and guns, but still we poured every piece of armour on these young children ; and as a young person, I'm disgusted, appalled, and completely beside myself. I was disappointed with the president's speech, I had hoped for him to try and unify us but, no empathy for the pain that Kenya is feeling. There was absolutely no sign of benevolence when he spoke, instead he threatened, he was glassy, cold."

Little wonder the youths went back to the streets again on Tuesday July 2. They asked those afraid of death to stay back. Their president's speech and withdrawal of the bill didn't placate them. Ruto had said that the country would have to borrow one trillion shillings ($7.6bn; £6.1bn) just "to be able to run our government", following the rejection of the finance bill.

The protesters took over Kisumu, Nakuru, Kajiado, Mombasa, Migori, Mlolongo, and Rongo, with 'scattered violence' reported by the media. Now they want Ruto out and officers involved in the murder of the innocent demonstrators prosecuted.

Asige's words continue to resonate with fellow youth in the streets demanding good governance.

Speaking as a true African heroine, she wished she had her sight so she could feel better, the level of patriotism put up by the youth. "I rarely wake up in the morning, wishing for my eyesight to be restored, but what a sight to be able to behold. This last week had me aching with the desire to see my fellow youth in the most spectacular display of patriotism and putting up a first-rate master class on demanding that the government be held to account for the entire world to see. And yes they've seen.

But Unity has been gunned down in the streets not by men but by monsters who have no concern for human life. Although this government has demonstrated that lifeless Kenyan bodies are not to take precedence over their punitive finance bill, young Kenyans have looked their president in the eye and shown them that when it comes down to the wire, there are only two times to be brave; When you feel like it and when you don't."

She added, "My profound disappointment with the current government and its forceful assault on crowd of innocent youths by its nefarious police officers who have gone rogue on unarmed young citizens peacefully exercising their constitutional rights towards an uncaring, wasteful and corrupt government that have turned its back on them, cannot be emphasised enough.

"The brute force used against young and unarmed protesters reveals the operating system built into the fabric of today's government, and when they kill us, they're killing themselves. The arrogance from some of these top government officials has been outrageously condescending to young people, disgusting and reminiscent of narcissistic abuse."

According to her, the finance Bill was designed to be esoteric adding that, "The Prime Cabinet secretary said a few weeks ago that if the Finance Bill 2024 fails to pass, the implications are serious. It could result in a complete shutdown of the government and signal a vote of no confidence from the public." Asige further noted that "This and many statements being peddled by government officials are false. If the Bill were to be passed without the consent of the people it would split the entire nation and that's not what we want to see."

Buttressing her point on how peaceful and purposeful the young protesters were, she told the House what happened when the protesters invaded the Assembly building. According to her, there was a member in a wheelchair who voted yes to the finance bill but when three protesters got there, he couldn't escape but they took him to safety before joining their comrades in the streets. Asige stressed that they were not out to harm anybody as they only had their phones and bottles of water which of course were meant to fight thirst as they matched on.

"They are moral youth who are just trying to get their voices heard. So this peddling of message or narrative that the youth are evil, killers and criminals, they're not. That is completely misguided, untrue.

"We young people have seen every single stage of narcissistic behaviour in this government and since they complain that over 8 million of us did not come out to have our voices heard, during the 2022 elections, we are here now. An estimated 25 million came outside from every corner of the country to say that we reject this finance bill because we would rather die on our feet than live on our knees. We are not the generation who are silenced with every carrot dangled in front of them, we are the generation that asks questions and demands accountability. Because we understand that we are rich only if the money that we refuse tastes better than the money that we accept."

Nigerian youths who have allowed themselves to be divided by politicians through religious and tribal sentiments must hear that. Why are we not blessed with legislators like Crystal Asige? Netizens in Nigeria are praising Kenyan Youth. They now call Kenya the giant of Africa. So sad that here in Nigeria the thieving politicians have so much divided the suffering masses that many sing praises of their oppressors who flaunt lush lifestyle in their faces while they settle for scarce crumbs under the table. It's a long road to freedom for Nigerians!

Again, unlike here in Nigeria where independent institutions bow before governments rather than act as checks where and when necessary, this Kenyan youth says it's no longer uhuru for their presidency. "Gone are the days when governments could rely on using methods to numb their people; through controlling the media, controlling education, Church which used to be houses of God and now have turned into dens of thieves. We are saying as young people, go ahead, push that narrative all you want about our international financier as an escape goat because you won't find one. Unity is our financier, liberation, passion, justice, anger, disillusionment, and dissatisfaction, are all our financiers."

Comforting those who have laid down their lives for the good of her country, the gallant legislator concluded; "Even though they cut our wings and tie our feet, still we will rise. Viva comrades!"

Looks like Kenyan youths are in a fight to finish business. Maybe Ruto should learn from some leaders in developed countries who would gladly resign when their efforts don't yield expected results.