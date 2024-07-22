Nigeria: Hardship - Nigerians in Pain, Frustrated, Anglican Bishop Tells Tinubu

Akure — THE Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owo in Ondo State, Revd Stephen Fagbemi, has lamented that the economic challenges in the country have left Nigerians in pain and frustration just as he urged President Bola Tinubu to as a matter of urgency intensify efforts to address the security challenge and economic hardship facing Nigerians.

He stated this in his Charge delivered during the third session of the 14th Synod of the Church held at St Stephen's Church, Ipele in Owo local government area of the state.

The cleric noted that the effects of the current economic hardship are real and painful.

Fagbemi said: "Unless urgent and effective steps are taken to curtail the effects of the current economic situation in the country, Nigeria may witness an uncontrollable rise in crime.

"Nigeria has become a harder place to live in as evident in the fact that many people are leaving the country for greener pastures while many are finding themselves in difficult situations where they fled to.

"Nigeria and its people have encountered acute economic hardship within the past year owing to the sudden removal of petroleum subsidy and due to devaluation and instability of the foreign exchange.

"The resultant effects of these actions are the harsh economic reality that Nigerians are facing daily. Inflation is almost out of control and prices of goods and commodities have risen astronomically.

"It has become hard for people to feed their families. Perhaps only very few wealthy individuals can claim to be comfortable at the moment.

"We urge our government to work harder at diversifying our economy. Already it is evident that unemployment is very high, as so many graduates are walking about without any job or means of livelihood. This makes the future look bleak and hopeless for many."

He noted that despite the economic quagmire, Nigeria has continued to borrow while "the political class is not undergoing any serious economic adjustment as their monthly take-home which is humongous is a shameless inconsideration of the plight of their electorate."