Nigeria: Street Parking Policy - No Going Back On Enforcement - - Lagos Govt

...Explains parking charges controversy

THE Lagos State Government, yesterday, insisted on enforcing the On-Street Parking Scheme at designated streets within the metropolis from October 2024.

Recall that Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu had approved the introduction of regulated on-street parking.

Speaking on the planned enforcement, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said: "There is no going back on enforcement from October 2024.

"The measure has become necessary in the interest of the general public to further ensure free flow of traffic in the state."

Also clarifying the enforcement, the General Manager of Lagos State Parking Authority, LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu, explained that Victoria Island and some areas in Ikoyi, Surelere, Ikeja and Lekki are the first phase of the scheme where enforcement would commence.

Adelabu said: "In 2022, we held meetings with Christian Association, Muslim Associations, night clubs, event centres and others.

"We told them that we were starting with set-back and progressing to on-street parking.

"Lagos is a city of over 25 million people and we have over 3 million vehicles, we must have proper parking management, so they have been sensitized.

"But because we are starting the pilot management scheme in October, we felt as a responsible government, we need to reach out to them, let them know that it is coming; so they can tell their congregations for people to start planning themselves.

"You can't be parking on the government roads and think it is going to be business as usual.

"I have heard people saying it is for revenue generation but it is far from it. Revenue is assured, but we must start to look at how to mitigate traffic issues in Lagos.

"How does the government even plan its policies if we don't have proper parking management in place?

"We are starting with Victoria Island, Ikoyi, part of Ikeja, Surulere and Lekki. Eventually, we are going to cover metropolitan Lagos, but we are taking it in phases.

"We will move on at some points next year to other phases. We will take it gradually for the next four years until we cover the whole of Lagos."

Reacting to a recent post making the rounds on social media regarding parking charges for churches and worshippers in the state, Adelabu said:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The post incorrectly stated that LASPA on Saturday announced it will from October 2024, charge churches and worshippers in Lagos state, who parked vehicles on designated streets around places of worship.

"To clarify the matter, LASPA wishes to emphasize that this information is inaccurate and does not reflect the true intent of our communication. The Lagos State government is not imposing parking fees on churches or worshippers for parking on streets around religious institutions. Rather, LASPA is implementing the Lagos State Parking Policy to mitigate parking-induced traffic congestion across the state.

"Like many other major cities worldwide facing similar challenges, Lagos is experiencing a high demand for parking spaces that exceeds the available supply. Therefore, we are adopting a regulated on-street parking model to better manage parking resources efficiently."