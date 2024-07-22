Uganda: Teargas and Canes Not the Solution - Azawi

Songstress, Priscilla Zawedde commonly known as Azawi has expressed concern over the use of force against citizens whenever they raise issues affecting them.

She urged leaders to listen to the issues affecting the majority of Ugandans instead of using force and arrogance to suppress their voices.

Azawi, expressed her thoughts on Sunday through social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

"You've arrogantly refused to work on the issues affecting almost 78% of this population, you're even willing to hurt any "Nakasatwe" that expresses their dissatisfaction with tear gas and canes," she posted.

"I hope it won't be too late when you eventually decide to listen to us!!" She added.

Azawi's comments come a day after President Museveni warned individuals planning next week's anti-corruption march to Parliament protests to drop their plans.

In recent weeks, activists and youth groups have been mobilising Ugandans to storm the Parliament on July 23, in protest against corruption and abuse of office at the Parliament.

Addressing the nation on Saturday, Museveni said such demonstrations would not be allowed since they sabotage business in town.

He warned that whoever goes ahead with the planned protests would face it rough.

"Some elements, especially the opposition are working with foreigners to ferment chaos in Uganda with illegal and inconsiderate processions . They should check themselves or we will have no alternative but to check them," Museveni said.

The President advised organisers of the planned protests to take them to places like Kololo Independence Grounds which are less busy.

Azawi's comments echo concerns raised by former Vision Group boss, Robert Kabushenga, who warned that failure to engage with the youth on pressing issues could lead to anarchy.

Kabushenga said that refusing dialogue and suppressing dissent can lead to more radical and disruptive movements.

"If you don't engage the rational youth, you will confront radical anarchists. You refused dialogue with the opposition, you have ended up with NUP. You sidelined progressive forces, you have ended up with sycophants, You undermined experienced legislators, now you have Zaake. You opted for populist elections, you got commercial transactional politics," he said on X.