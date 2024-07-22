Liberia: President Boakai Holds Virtual Discussion With Elon Musk, World's Wealthiest Businessman

21 July 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Executive Mansion, Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has held a strategic meeting with renowned entrepreneur and the world's wealthiest businessman Elon Musk.

An Executive Mansion statement released Sunday said the meeting was held virtually, the high-level meeting provided an opportunity for Mr. Musk to express his gratitude for the engagement with President Boakai and commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, particularly acknowledging the efforts of Minister Sara Beyslow-Nyanti and her Team for their exceptional coordination and facilitation.

President Boakai highlighted the importance of such engagement, noting that it serves as an opportunity for relationship building and long term mutually beneficial outcomes.

"The President also emphasized the significance of technology to the youthful generation of Liberia as well as key sectors, noting the need for collaboration and helping in the service delivery sectors for Liberia," the statement said.

During the discussion, Mr. Musk emphasized the significance of the Starlink program, a satellite internet constellation operated by Starlink Services, LLC, with coverage of 80 countries, and articulated his support for advancing initiatives related to education and healthcare.

He underscored the potential impact of internet connectivity in empowering rural communities and driving progress in vital sectors.

Expressing genuine optimism, President Boakai conveyed his confidence that the engagement with Mr. Musk on the margins of Liberia's 177th celebration serves as a gift to the nation underscoring a commitment to nurturing a positive and enduring relationship.

Furthermore, the Liberian Leader extended an open invitation to Mr. Musk and his Team to visit Liberia, reaffirming his Government's dedication to continual engagement and collaboration.

The dialogue between President Boakai and Mr. Musk underscores a pivotal moment in advancing international partnerships and leveraging technological innovation for the betterment of Liberia and its citizens. This initiative is a crucial component of the Government's ARREST (Agriculture Roads Rule of Law Education Sanitation & Tourism) Agenda.

