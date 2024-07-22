Nigeria: How I Escaped From Kidnappers' Den - Student

Bisola Olisa (32), a female undergraduate in one of the institutions in Ondo State, has narrated how she escaped from a kidnappers' den in the state.

Ms Olisa was among passengers abducted by men while on their way to Ekiti State from Ikare-Akoko for a function.

Ms Olisa, in an interview with newsmen, said, "I was coming from Ikare, heading to Ekiti. On getting to Akungba, I boarded a vehicle from the garage. There were seven of us in the vehicle. At a spot, we started hearing gunshots and they stopped us immediately.

"A passenger beside me was shot dead, and they marched us into the bush. Some passengers were injured.

"The kidnappers were many on the road, but as we moved into the bush, four of them led us, all carrying guns. We trekked throughout the night until the next morning when we reached a mountain where we sat down.

"They asked us to lie down, and the three of us obeyed for about 30 minutes. I realised they were no longer talking. I peeped to check if they were sleeping but saw only one of them; the other gang members were gone.

"I told them that I needed to defecate and I escaped. On reaching the main road, I saw the Amotekun Corps, and they rescued me and took me to their station."

The Commander of the Amotekun Corps, Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the rescue of the student and the arrest of two people in connection with the crime.

Mr Adeleye said, "Regarding the recent kidnapping case in Supare, which resulted in one fatality and four victims being taken into the bush, the corps responded immediately in collaboration with other security agencies.

"We apprehended two suspects, one of who is present here today, and we are confident that we will secure the remaining victims."