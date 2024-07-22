Nigeria: Hunger - Man Snatches Corn From Child Going for Grinding

22 July 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

A man has allegedly snatched corn from a boy sent to a grinding machine at Unguwar Sabon-Tasha in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, Yakubu Hussaini, said the incident happened last Saturday, at about 3pm when the father of the teenage boy handed over eight mudus of maize to grind for family dinner.

He said after the boy's mother received the corn, she handed it over to her 12-year-old child with the grinding money, adding that a yet to be identified person snatched the maize from the boy on his way to the grinding machine and escaped.

"It is quite unfortunate that the rate of hunger in the land has forced some people to engage in this kind of a thing

He said "I was sitting in front of my house when the man, who is my neighbour retuned from the market where he went to buy eight mudus of corn so that they will grind and prepare it for dinner at home.

"It is quite unfortunate that the rate of hunger in the land has forced some people to engage in this kind of a thing. And only God knows how some people will be going to people's farms to harvest their crops this year," he added.

City & Crime reports that there has been reported cases of maize theft at some grinding machines in the area.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.