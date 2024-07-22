Nigeria: Hunger - Man Snatches Corn From Child Going for Grinding

A man has allegedly snatched corn from a boy sent to a grinding machine at Unguwar Sabon-Tasha in Abaji Area Council of the FCT.

A resident, Yakubu Hussaini, said the incident happened last Saturday, at about 3pm when the father of the teenage boy handed over eight mudus of maize to grind for family dinner.

He said after the boy's mother received the corn, she handed it over to her 12-year-old child with the grinding money, adding that a yet to be identified person snatched the maize from the boy on his way to the grinding machine and escaped.

He said "I was sitting in front of my house when the man, who is my neighbour retuned from the market where he went to buy eight mudus of corn so that they will grind and prepare it for dinner at home.

"It is quite unfortunate that the rate of hunger in the land has forced some people to engage in this kind of a thing. And only God knows how some people will be going to people's farms to harvest their crops this year," he added.

City & Crime reports that there has been reported cases of maize theft at some grinding machines in the area.