Gambia: Police - Manhunt for Murder Suspect Abdou Khadir Barry Ongoing

21 July 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Police Force, Cadet Assistant Superintendent Modou Musa Sisawo said Sunday the police are making efforts to locate and apprehend a murder suspect, Abdou Khadir Barry.

"The investigation is ongoing, and police are making concerted efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect, Abdou Khadir Barry," he said.

He told Foroyaa that the alleged murder case involves a 20-year-old driver from Kunkujang Keitaya.

Sisawo said the incident occurred within the premises of Banjulinding Upper & Senior Secondary School on Friday, July 19, 2024.

"I have not yet received any update, I am sure the police are still on their investigation, the outcome of the investigations will be shared," he said.

Cadet Assistant Superintendent Sisawo said the victim, (Amadou Jallow), was reportedly stabbed in the neck by one Abdou Khadir Barry following an altercation.

He said the suspect Barry, fled the scene and is currently at large.

