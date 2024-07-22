Gambia: Courts Orders IGP to Return Aisha Fatty's Vehicles and Phones

21 July 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kemeseng Sanneh (Kexx)

A High Court in The Gambian caital, Banjul, Friday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to return Aisha Fatty's two vehicles and two iPhone mobiles.

This Judgement stems from a civil suit filed by Fatty against the Inspector General of Police over the seizure of the plaintiffs two vehicles, and two mobile phones and her detention without trial.

Barely 9 months after the police impounded the aforesaid items, Fatty chose to file a civil suit against the Attorney General and Inspector General of Police seeking four prayers: An order directing the IGP to handover the two vehicles to the first applicant (Aisha Fatty), an order restraining the IGP to handover the vehicles to any third party (Abdoulaye Thiam), an order declaring that the arrest and detention of the first applicant (Aisha Fatty) is unlawful and any other order deemed by the court.

During the delivery of her verdict, Justice Alami Jawara confirmed that the vehicles in question are legally owned by Aisha Fatty as they are registered and cleared under her name. As a result, she directed the IGP to promptly hand over the vehicles and phones to Aisha Fatty.

Furthermore, the Judge declared that Aisha Fatty's detention by the police was without legal basis, hence emphasizing the unlawful nature of her arrest and detention.

