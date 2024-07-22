Nigeria: After 41 Years, Mike Ejeagaha's Classic 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' Sparks Viral Dance Challenge

21 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian folklore music legend, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, has taken social media by storm as his timeless Igbo highlife song, "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo", has sparked a viral dance challenge among content creators and celebrities worldwide.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dance moves appear to have become a challenge, with many people creating versions of it.

Thanks to popular comedian and content creator, Brain Jotter, who kickstarted the challenge.

The decades-old song has experienced a remarkable resurgence on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The song's deep meaning and rich representation of Igbo culture have resonated with today's generation, propelling it to viral status.

A global competition has emerged, with users showcasing their creativity and talent using the song.

Social media users including celebrities have continued to jump on the dance move, "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo".

Super Falcons' star and FC Bay footballer, Asisat Oshoala, and some teammates, in an Instagram post, were seen making the dance moves after they touched down in Bordeaux before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and actor, Tobi Bakre, also took to the dance challenge with his wife.

Other celebrities, Nollywood actors, dancers, comedians, entertainers, content creators have also jumped on the latest dance trend.

NAN reports that this unexpected boost has brought Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 41-year-old song back into the spotlight.

Mike Ejeagha is now 93 years old and he released the song in 1983.

The song is an enchanting Igbo folklore tune that narrates the story of Enyi (the elephant) and Mbe (the tortoise).

In this tale, the cunning tortoise outsmarts the powerful elephant and sells him to the king, there by securing the hand of the princess in marriage.

The tortoise is a recurrent figure in Igbo folklore, often depicted as clever and shrewd.

The song's catchy chorus, "Enyi Na Aga, Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," reflects the tortoise's triumphant deceit as he leads the Elephant to the king.

NAN also reports that well-meaning Nigerians are paying homage to Mike Ejeagha in his house, he has been receiving cash gifts.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Brain Jotter gifted him cash and a car.

The skit has become Brain Jotter's most viewed video on Instagram, amassing an impressive four million likes and 500,000 comments.

This phenomenon has not only introduced Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's music to a new audience but also cemented his legacy as a pioneer of Nigerian folklore music.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.