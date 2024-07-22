Lesotho: A Rare Glimpse Into King Letsie III's Personality

....as told by a close sibling, Letsatsi Selikoe

PRINCE Seeiso Bereng Seeiso, the younger and only brother to His Majesty King Letsie III, has had the privilege of witnessing the monarch's growth and development at a close range. There is therefore no better person to speak about His Majesty than his closest sibling.

In a rare interview with the Lesotho Times this week, Prince Seeiso, the Principal Chief of Matsieng, where the royal homestead is located, offered a unique perspective of the monarch's character, personality, and leadership style.

One of the most striking aspects of King Letsie III's personality, according to Prince Seeiso, is his patience.

"He takes his time in thoughts before action," he said.

"Sometimes we would get very mad at him for not taking action quickly enough, but when he does take action, we realize that the results would not have been the same had he rushed things."

This patience is a quality that has served Letsie III well in his role as a leader, allowing him to make informed decisions and avoid impulsive actions.

As a King whose religious beliefs are founded strongly on Catholicism, Prince Seeiso says King Letsie is deeply committed to the unity of the Basotho nation. The monarch's fervent wish is for Lesotho, the land of their forefathers, to be a peaceful home for everyone.

According to Prince Seeiso, his brother is not immune to frustration and disappointment. There are a lot of things that bother him about the state of Lesotho.

However, as a constitutional monarch, his actions are limited by protocol and tradition.

Nevertheless, he remains passionate about issues that affect the nation, particularly food security.

"His wish is to see every Mosotho go to sleep on a full belly," Prince Seeiso says of his brother with conviction.

"He believes that every individual has the right to a full stomach and that no one should have to go hungry."

This passion for food security is evident in Letsie III's support for initiatives that promote agricultural development and self-sufficiency.

In January 2014, Letsie III, was appointed by the Assembly of African Heads of State to be the African Nutrition Champion.

On 1 December 2016 in Rome, Italy - Letsie III was appointed as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)'s newest Special Ambassador for Nutrition by the Organization's Director-General, José Graziano da Silva.

The announcement was made at the high-level International Symposium on Sustainable Food Systems for Healthy Diets and Improved Nutrition (1-2 December 2016), held to explore country-level challenges and successes in the nutritional reshaping of food production, processing, marketing, and retail systems.

In March 2023, in his capacity as the African Union Nutrition Champion and Lesotho's Head of State, His Majesty hosted a high-level event on nutrition and food security in Maseru and the event was coined High-Level Meeting on the AU African Year of Nutrition.

One aspect of the King's personality that stands out, is his ability to connect with ordinary people.

Prince Seeiso attributes this to their upbringing in Matsieng, the venue of our interview, where they were taught to relate to people from all walks of life.

"We grew up with boys our age, playing like any other kids. We would travel kilometres to herd cattle, just so we would understand the lives herd boys led. That way, we would learn to be grateful for their service to our family, knowing exactly how it feels," Prince Seeiso noted.

"So, it's great being around people we grew up with. Sometimes it's not just about attending the funerals of ordinary people. But the hope is to meet with other people we know, who might be there, and the King will be excited to see them."

The prince, also emphasized that the Matsieng royal homestead, is always open to anyone who wants to meet with them, "especially the monarch time allowing, to share their concerns or relate their challenges."

Unlike in Maseru, where people may have to go through the red tape to meet with the royal family, Prince Seeiso said that they believe in keeping doors open and listening to every Mosotho who has something to say.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to find solutions together," he says.

"We believe that by listening to each other, we can work together towards a better future."

In conclusion, Chief Seeiso's words offered a unique glimpse into the life of King Letsie III - a man who values patience, unity, and compassion.

As brothers, they have shared countless experiences and memories that have shaped Letsie III's character and leadership style.

He sent his best wishes to his brother on his birthday, praying for strength and wisdom for him to always lead Basotho well, as he has already done for twenty-eight years now.

"I hope on this day, Basotho will unite to pray for peace and to reunite; to stop these senseless killings plaguing the nation. We really need to take a journey back to the beginning and remember who we are," Prince Seeiso said.