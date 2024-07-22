Rwanda: Senegal's Majnun, Local Musicians Thrill Kigalians

Senegal's Multi — instrumentalist and singer Majnun's performance lived up to the hype when he and headlined a live concert at the Kigali Cultural and Exhibition Village.

Born Djibril Sarr, Majnun is known for his theatrical performances. He previously performed in theatre plays in Rwanda, but this was his first time headlined a concert in Kigali.

Organised by Rwanda Arts Initiative in partnership with Isaano and Africa in Colors, the concert was part of a tour of a music-led project dubbed "Hewa Rwanda" by Dorcy Rugamba who recently organised the first edition of the Kigali Triennial festival.

Joined by Rwanda's Samy Kamanzi, Kaya Byinshi, Impakanizi, and Michael Makembe, the event was a rich celebration of African culture, showcasing the potential of local music leaving the audience in awe and proving that home culture is alive and thriving in Kigali.

The evening of music kicked off at 8 p.m with Majnun delivering a powerful live performance from the beginning to finish. He performed a mix of songs in his local language and English, including "Repatriation", "Mandingo's Fight", "Jeng Jeng", "The Black Magic-Sofas Sofas", and "Adam".

These songs, centred around African culture, conveyed messages of decolonization, repatriation, and the quest for freedom.

Throughout the night, Majnun was joined by Rwanda's every own artists who added their unique touch to the concert. Samy Kamanzi joined him for a performance of "Mbese Muraho", while Michael Makembe followed with "Tambuka." Kaya Byinshii thrilled the audience with "Rangi ya Damu", and Impakanizi added layer to the Gakondo enthusiasts with "Ingabe".

The collaborative spirit of the concert highlighted the collective effort to celebrate African skills and culture. Each artist brought their own style, creating an atmosphere of original sound and performance that audiences would resonate with big time.

In a post-concert interview, Majnun shared his thoughts on the importance of African culture.

"For example, my song 'Mandingo's Fight' talks about the final battle for decolonization, urging us to reclaim our rights and shine brightly. Similarly, 'Jeng Jeng' conveys that the dry season is over; Africans should stop crying and heal their wounds. A new season of rain is coming. We don't need to wait for others to decide for us or look outside for solutions. Everything we need is already here," Majnun told The New Times.

Dorcy Rugamba, visionary playwright, director and mastermind behind Rwanda Arts Initiative said that this concert is more than just entertainment but a platform to showcase our cultural wealth and to bring people together. Our goal is to celebrate and promote African culture on a global stage.

"Africans have started moving easily. Inviting our fellow Africans to Rwanda to perform with our local artists means something big. Our music gets recognized, and we acknowledge theirs. We learn from each other, which helps Rwandans embrace diversity while striving to make Kigali a vibrant city, thereby boosting cultural tourism," he said.