Ghana: Alleged Disappearance of Ghana Para-Cycling Team Members Reported in Oslo

Eleven members of Ghana's para-cycling team who traveled to Norway for the Fjordkraft Bergen City Marathon have left the country for other Schengen states.

The team members who are now believed to be hiding in other Schengen states did not register or participate in the marathon after arriving in the country in April.

According to a National Security document released on July 3, 2024, and reported by local media, Nana Antwi, a team member, was detained by Norwegian authorities in late April while attempting to travel to Sweden.

According to the document, team coach George Gyamfi Gyasi passed away after suffering a medical emergency at Oslo University Hospital on May 17, 2024.

The Norwegian embassy in Accra has issued a warning to other Schengen countries and West African diplomatic missions, urging them to assist in locating and returning the missing team members. The search efforts are currently underway.

However, the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) has stated that the 11-member team is not part of the committee and has disassociated itself from the group. They have subsequently suspended Mr. Theodore Mawuli Viwotor, Mr. Ernest Yaw Ayisi and Ernestay Foundation indefinitely for their involvement in the matter.

