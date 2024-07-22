Nigeria: Refinery - Dangote Now Feels What Nigerian Business Owners Go Through - Aisha Yesufu

21 July 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Social and political critic Aisha Yesufu has lamented Nigeria's treatment of its own enterprises, urging collective support to ensure the success of the Dangote Refinery.

This plea comes after the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) revealed that the refinery has not been licensed to begin operations.

NMDPRA Chief Executive Officer Farouk Ahmed disclosed that the refinery is still in the pre-commissioning stage and has not received the necessary licensing due to concerns over the quality of its petroleum products.

Ahmed stated, "So, in terms of quality, currently, the AGO quality in terms of sulfur is the lowest as far as a West African requirement of 50 ppm."

Reacting to a social media user's call for sanctions against the regulatory authority for its claims, Yesufu urged Nigerians to voice their support for the refinery.

She highlighted the challenges faced by Nigerian entrepreneurs without government connections, noting that Dangote is now experiencing similar hurdles.

Yesufu tweeted, "Nigeria kills its own. I truly agree with you, the refinery should not fail. All hands should be on deck to ensure it succeeds. Alhaji Dangote @AlikoDangote now feels what Nigerian business people with no government connections have always felt and gone through. How dreams are stolen and destroyed. Just yesterday LandMark got its share and there was silence from the business community.

She emphasized the importance of speaking out against injustices affecting businesses to prevent such issues from recurring and impacting others.

"When you speak up when others are affected, it is to ensure that a stop is put to such injustice so it never gets to you," she concluded.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.