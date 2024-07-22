Kenya: Why Ruto's Tone Deaf Action Will Give Him Sleepless Nights

opinion

Kenyan President William Ruto has squandered a chance to unite the country and restore stability by reappointing six previously dismissed cabinet secretaries, triggering widespread criticism from citizens demanding substantial government changes.

The reappointments, announced last week, have sparked a wave of discontent among Kenyans who had been vocal about the need for new faces and reforms within the government.

Dr Ruto had fired the cabinet a fortnight ago to appease demonstrators who have been in the streets for almost a month now, demanding changes in government.

Critics argue that bringing back the ousted officials undermines the call for accountability and fresh leadership, terming the president's move as a 'big joke'.

Political analysts have weighed in on the situation, noting that Ruto's decision could have long-term implications for his administration's credibility.

"The reappointment of these cabinet secretaries sends a message that the government is not committed to meaningful change and Ruto will find it rough to govern," said an analyst who sought anonymity.

Among those reinstated are Professor Kindiki Kithure as Cabinet Secretary for Internal Security, Adan Duale for Defense, Alice Wahome for Housing, Rebecca Miano as Attorney General, Davies Chirchir for Transport and Soipan Tuiya for Environment.

The reappointments of these figures, central to the previous administration, have been met with mixed reactions.

The opposition has been quick to condemn the move, calling it a step backward. "This decision is a blatant disregard for the will of the people who have been calling for genuine reforms and accountability," said the opposition coalition in a press conference.

Public sentiment on social media mirrored this discontent, with many Kenyans expressing their frustration and disappointment. The hashtag #ReformsNow trended on Twitter as Kenyan citizens voiced their dissatisfaction.

The controversy comes at a time when Kenya is grappling with economic challenges, including high levels of unemployment.

Many citizens, especially the youth, had hoped that the recent cabinet shake-up would bring about new strategies to address these issues.

As Kenya watches closely, the reappointments are expected to be a focal point in the ongoing debate about the direction of Ruto's government and its commitment to reform as the second half of the executive team is yet to be picked.