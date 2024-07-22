Kenya: Kemsa Endorses Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa for Health Cabinet Secretary

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has endorsed the nomination of Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Health.

Mlongo is among 11 Cabinet Secretary nominees announced by President William Ruto on Friday, a week after dismissing his entire Cabinet.

Six of them were re-appointed back among them Kithure Kindiki (interior), Aden Duale (Defence), Davis Chirchir (Transport), Alice Wahome (Lands), Soipan Tuya (Environment) and Rebecca Miano who was poised to be the first woman Attorney General in Kenya.

"We look forward to working with Dr Deborah Mlongo to achieve our organisational mandate of providing cost-effective supply chain solutions as the backbone of healthcare services in Kenya through last-mile delivery to more than 15,000 health facilities countrywide," Nyakera said in a statement.

The Health docket was previously held by Susan Nakhumicha who was among those dismissed.

On Saturday, KEMSA board chairman Irungu Nyakera said Barasa is well suited for the post citing her more than 15 years of experience as a medical doctor.

Nyakera highlighted Dr. Barasa's proven leadership skills and goal-oriented approach, emphasizing her dedication to offering comprehensive and quality care through consultancy, leadership, and capacity building. "She has taken on Kenya's critical assignments in the health sector, including addressing outbreak-prone infections," Nyakera said.

He further noted that KEMSA looks forward to working with Barasa to achieve the organization's mandate of providing cost-effective supply chain solutions as the backbone of healthcare services in Kenya, ensuring last-mile delivery to more than 15,000 health facilities nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"KEMSA is vital in procuring, warehousing, and distributing health commodities to public health facilities and programmes in support of the achievement of Universal Health Coverage," Nyakera added.

Dr. Barasa, an infectious disease expert with over 18 years of experience in the healthcare industry, is also an Internal Medicine physician and infectious disease expert at the World Health Organization. She has been instrumental in establishing sustainable programmes in Eastern and Southern Africa, supporting member states in developing and implementing national action plans, and offering technical guidance on global policies and guidelines.

In welcoming her nomination, Nyakera reaffirmed KEMSA's commitment to working with Dr. Barasa to support the government's health initiatives and ensure the efficient delivery of health services across Kenya.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts