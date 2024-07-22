Liberia: Ombudsman Seeks Mansion's Approval to Sign Code of Conduct.

The Office of Ombudsman, Cllr Chairperson. Findley Y. Karngar says his office is seeking the Executive Mansion's approval to organize a symbolic signing ceremony for the national Code of Conduct.

Section 5.2 of the Liberian Code of Conduct for Public Officials establishes general principles and specific guidelines for officials.

It also sets guidelines for candidates and government appointees to publicly demonstrate commitment to the outlined standards.

This section mandates that public officials sign documents or authorize actions within their official capacity and in accordance with assigned responsibilities.

Through their signatures, they are accountable for ensuring compliance with laws, regulations, and ethical standards, particularly regarding misuse of authority, fraud, or other illegal activities.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Cllr. Karngar explained that past administrations have not consistently adhered to this section since the 2024 amendment of the Code of Conduct.

He aims to rectify this by engaging in discussions with the President to conduct a national symbolic signing ceremony.

This ceremony would ensure that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and other government officials publicly commit to the principles and standards outlined in the Code of Conduct.

Karngar emphasized on the occasion that while the Code of Conduct does not specify a framework for when such signings should occur, they have developed a Code of Conduct signing page for the President and his officials to use.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This symbolic signing ceremony by the President will set an example for all public officials and government employees to commit themselves to," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Ombudsman's office enforces and supports adherence to the Code of Conduct by evaluating performance and investigating violations.

To fulfill these responsibilities, the office collaborates with key government bodies--the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislative branches--as well as Civil Society and private entities that interact with the Liberian government.

Additionally, Chairman Karngar revealed that since assuming office, they have focused on public awareness and staff training to ensure understanding and compliance with the Code of Conduct.

"We are in discussions with the Executive Mansion to organize what we call the National Code of Conduct's symbolic signing ceremony, where we hope the President will be the first to sign onto the Code of Conduct," he noted.