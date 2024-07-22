Liberia: Commerce Institutes Measure On Frozen Foods.

Monrovia — Liberia's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has mandated that imported frozen foods must come with health and safety certifications from recognized international authorities, ensuring they are free from harmful substances.

The measure is contained in the Ministry's guidelines, which include mandatory legal compliance requiring all importers to comply with business registration, tax, labor, and immigration laws in Liberia, where applicable.

The MoCI further mandates that importers maintain a strict cold chain from origin to distribution in Liberia and use certified storage facilities.

It adds that all importers must have an approved import permit declaration form from the Ministry before the importation of their products.

"Products must be clearly labeled with batch numbers, production and expiration dates, nutritional information, storage instructions, and potential allergens," a press release.

Regarding the disposal of spoiled products, the MoCI required importers to have plans in place for managing spoilage and designated disposal sites for expired products, consistent with the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) Standards, where necessary.

The MoCI noted in the press release that frozen foods are integral to the Liberian diet, providing essential nutrients through a variety of proteins and other products.

With the rising demand and challenges posed by domestic production capacities, the MoCI said it is crucial to ensure that these foods are safe, affordable, and of high quality.

The MoCI's new administrative guidelines for all frozen foods imported into Liberia take effect on August 1, 2024.

They are designed to enhance food safety, ensure quality, and promote fair market practices in the frozen food sector, which is vital for the nutritional well-being of the population.

"The key objective of these guidelines is to create a robust framework that facilitates the importation, storage, distribution, and sale of frozen foods in Liberia," the release said.

It continued that they are also aimed at upholding the highest standards of safety and quality, supporting economic development, protecting the environment, and contributing positively to the health and well-being of the Liberian population.

In collaboration with relevant sector institutions, the MoCI said it will provide handling instructions and initiate public health campaigns to educate consumers and importers about the risks associated with improper handling of frozen foods.

"Importers are encouraged to use recyclable or biodegradable packaging and renewable energy sources for refrigeration," the release continued.

Regarding market stability and fair pricing, the release said a monitoring system will be established to ensure fair pricing, and measures will be put in place to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and prevent market monopolization.

"These guidelines reflect our commitment to public health and fair-trade practices. The Ministry urges all stakeholders to adhere to these regulations to help ensure that frozen foods in Liberia are safe, affordable, and of the highest quality," the release said.--Press release.