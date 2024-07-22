Liberia: FIA Calls for Audit

-To verify US$92,000 debt claim

Monrovia, Liberia, July 22, 2024 -The Officer-In-Charge of Liberia's Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), Mohammed A. Nasser, is urging the General Auditing Commission (GAC) to audit the Agency to verify a US$92,000 debt left by the previous administration.

Nasser made this request at Monrovia's Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT), disputing the claimed amount.

Appointed by President Boakai on April 2, 2024, Nasser informed reporters that prior to assuming office, he received a report indicating that the agency owed $92,000, covering salaries, internet, and LEC bills from 2019 to the present.

He expresses disbelief that a government entity could accumulate such significant debts for basic expenses, prompting his call for an audit by the General Auditing Commission to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Before leading the FIA, Nasser served as Director of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Public Works from 2009 to 2012 and later joined the Internal Audit Secretariat (IAS) in 2012.

He has more than 15 years of experience working with public, private, and civil society organizations and donor-funded projects, including those supported by the World Bank.

However, to prevent future occurrences, he reveals that they have established an inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Ministry of Justice, involving various government ministries and agencies to address critical issues at the FIA.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nasser emphasizes his commitment to submitting regular reports to the committee for evaluation of the Agency's operations.

He highlights efforts to enhance financial crime prevention across different sectors by collaborating closely to gather essential information for effective preliminary investigations on money laundering and related offenses.

"We have initiated meetings with reporting entities, including the real estate sector and the Liberian National Lottery Authority, to ensure compliance with regulations and enhance our operations," he explains.

He further notes that agency officers have been deployed to various border points in Liberia to ensure that large sums of money transported out of the country are declared publicly to avoid money laundering.

The Financial Intelligence Agency of Liberia is mandated to gather, analyze, and disseminate financial intelligence concerning money laundering, terrorist financing, and related offenses, which are crucial for safeguarding Liberia's financial system and economy.