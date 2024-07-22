Liberia: Strike Should Be Last Resort

Monrovia — The National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) has pleaded with health workers to engage in dialogue with the Liberian government and consider strikes a last resort.

Following recent threats by health workers to institute unspecified actions if the government did not implement a salary reclassification policy, NAHWUL urged calm and patience among healthcare workers.

The organization said the government is being engaged for better working conditions and wages, and that a strike should be the last resort.

NAHWUL has a long history of advocating for improved working conditions, salary increments, reclassification, and the employment of volunteer workers.

However, since President Joseph Nyuma Boakai took office, the union has been discussing with the Ministry of Health to address critical issues affecting health workers' welfare and improving Liberia's health system.

In a statement signed by the Acting Head of the Secretariat, Deemi T. Dearzrua, NAHWUL expressed concern that some health workers have bypassed peaceful engagements, issuing ultimatums for a go-slow.

The union stated that while it appreciates advocacy for the welfare of its members, strikes should be a last resort.

"We believe in the power of dialogue as a vital tool for resolving disputes and achieving our goals. We urge our colleagues to allow this process to unfold, giving the new government a reasonable period to address our concerns," NAHWUL stated.

Recently, a communication signed by Theophilus Tamba Fayiah, President of the Liberia National Physician Assistants, revealed that health workers had given the government an ultimatum on July 24, 2024, to implement a Salary Reclassification Policy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The communication noted that if the government failed to meet the deadline, health workers would take unspecified actions and are planning tactics to implement a strike.

However, NAHWUL called for calm among healthcare workers, encouraging them to perform their duties professionally and ethically.

The union reassured its members that it is actively engaging with relevant authorities to address their concerns.

It warned that it would not hesitate to strike if the government fails to engage in good faith. It was noted that NAHWUL members will make the decision to strike collectively.

Additionally, NAHWUL reminded its members about the ongoing Physical Verification and Headcount operations for all government spending entities, announced by the Civil Service Agency (CSA), ending August 20, 2024.

The union strongly encouraged all members to participate to ensure compliance and avoid potential embarrassment.