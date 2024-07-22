Ghana: Late President Mills' Stance Against Corruption Worth Emulating - Prof. Gyampo

A lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has described the late President, John Evans Atta Mills, as a man of integrity, whose strong stance against corruption is worth emulating.

He said that although the administration of Professor Mills had issues, the legacy of his administration on various developmental activities could not be underestimated.

Prof. Gyampo stated this when he reviewed and launched a book titled "Atta Mills Around the Regions," at the 12th-anniversary memorial lecture held in Accra on Friday in honour of the late President.

The book is a compilation of all the lectures delivered by Atta Mills in all 16 regions.

The lecture, on the topic "Remembering Atta Mills: 12 Years On," was organised by the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage (JEAMMH), a non-government organisation dedicated to preserving the legacy of the former President.

The event, which formed part of activities to commemorate his passing away 12 years ago, was attended by personalities including the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku- Agyemang.

Others in attendance were members of the John Evans Atta Mills Heritage, current and past ministers of state, traditional leaders, the clergy, sympathisers of the NDC, and the former Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo.

Eulogising the late President Mills, Prof. Gyampo said his desire to continue the projects started by his predecessors was commendable.

He said the late Prof. Mills "promoted academic freedoms by not initiating interventions that interfered with academics, especially the appointment of Vice Chancellors."

Delivering the keynote address, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Mr Kwesi Pratt Junior, commended the late President Mills for the economic stability the country enjoyed under his administration.

He observed that prices of food commodities under the late Atta Mills' administration were low, contrary to what they are now, referencing the 2017 Ghana Trade reports, which indicated that prices of food commodities had increased immensely compared to the previous four years.

Mr Pratt Jr urged the government to put in place measures that would enable the country to attain economic stability and reduce inflation rates.

Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, auctioning the book, said proceeds from it would be used to run the operations of the Heritage and support projects being done in memory of the late President.

The Board Chair of JEAMMH, Mr Alex Segbefia, said the ideals and virtues of President Mills remained relevant, particularly in the areas of national unity and cohesion, servant leadership, and combating corruption.

Prof. John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills born on July 21, 1944, was a Ghanaian politician and legal scholar who served as President of Ghana from 2009 until he died while in office on Tuesday, July 24, 2012 aged 68 years old.