Liberia: Cdcians Express Fear

Partisans of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) have expressed fear about their safety under the leadership of President Joseph Boakai in the wake of what they called troubling developments, the latest of which is the deployment of AFL soldiers during the return of former President George Weah.

In separate phone calls in a recent talkshow on a local radio, they claimed deployment of the military at the RIA during the arrival of their political leader shed light on the government's determination to harass partisans of the CDC, as it is a clear indication that their lives are in danger.

The callers who identified themselves as CDC partisans said state security personnel are no longer playing neutral role in the execution of their responsibilities to citizens as guaranteed by law.

They claimed that partisans of the ruling Unity Party are given undue consideration when it comes to provision of security over other partisans, especially CDCians. This paper could not verify the claims.

James Flomo, One of the callers, alleged that since the UP led government came to power, state security (Liberia National Police officers), have killed peaceful citizens unlike during the administration of the CDC Led government.

He mentioned the death of two persons during the violent protest in Kingjor, Grand Cape Mount County against the operations of Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC) as well as the recent killing of another citizen by an officer of the police in the Rehab Community.

During the reign of the Weah government, Flomo said the police provided security, food and water for Liberians who protested against the government, adding that former President Weah protected President Boakai as former Vice President and ex-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Another caller, Jackson Dah said it was unfortunate that officials of the Government are taking the government ministries and agencies as private organizations, only accessible to UP partisans and others who supported the UP.

Dah also recounted how former president Weah kept UP Partisans in their positions in government, while he only put CDCians on a supplementary payroll, a situation that has gravely affected lots of them.

He alleged that partisans of the CDC still working in government are working living in fear, emphasizing "anytime they can be dismissed and replaced with a UP partisans at various government ministries and agencies."