Nigeria: PDP Ex-National Officer, Mustapha, Defects to APC

A former national organising secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Mustapha, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.

Mustapha, a former head of the Civil Service in Kaduna Atate, announced his resignation from PDP through a letter to the chairman of Gubuchi ward in Makarfi local government area of the state dated July 15, 2024.

He explained that he voluntarily resigned his PDP membership for personal reasons while appreciating the party for allowing him to serve in various capacities since he joined the party.

Also joining Mustapha in resigning was a five-time commissioner in Kaduna State during the PDP-led administration, Rabi'u Bako, and a former permanent secretary of the Kaduna State Civil Service, Suleiman Sambo.

In his resignation letter addressed to the PDP chairman of Shaba ward in Kaduna North local government, dated July 19, 2024, Bako cited the unfortunate happenings in the state chapter of the party where leaders seem to lack focus and integrity as reasons for quitting the opposition party.

He described the party leaders as self-centred and interested in dictating what happens in the PDP.

He, however, said that it was indeed a great honour to contribute his quota to the development of the PDP, which he noted is presently in an unfortunate state.

On his part, Sambo, through a letter he wrote to the PDP chairman of Gubuchi ward in Makarfi local government area, dated July 15, 2024, said he left the party for personal reasons.