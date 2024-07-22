Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates NBA President-Elect Afam Osigwe

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe (SAN) on his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale also congratulated all newly elected officers of the NBA and members of the association on a successful conduct of the elections.

Tinubu also commended the outgoing NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), on his stewardship of Nigeria's foremost legal association.

He assured the new leadership of the NBA of his administration's support in addressing challenges affecting the association and the legal profession in general.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Osigwe emerged as the new NBA president after the final compilation of results on Sunday where he scored 20,435 votes to beat his closest rival, Chairman of the NBA-Institute of Continuing Legal Education Governing Council, Tobenna Erojikwe, who garnered 10,998 votes.

Former NBA Lagos Branch Chairman, Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN), scored 9,018 votes to come third in the election.

Meanwhile, Sabastine Anyia emerged as the 1st Vice-President with 12,114 votes, beating his closest rival, Bartholomew Aguegbodo who garnered 6,864 votes.

Mrs Bolatumi Animashaun won the 2nd Vice-President position with 26,534 votes by triumphing over Pius Oiwoh, who scored 11,121 votes.