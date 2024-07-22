Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates NBA President-Elect Afam Osigwe

22 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe (SAN) on his election as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale also congratulated all newly elected officers of the NBA and members of the association on a successful conduct of the elections.

Tinubu also commended the outgoing NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau (SAN), on his stewardship of Nigeria's foremost legal association.

He assured the new leadership of the NBA of his administration's support in addressing challenges affecting the association and the legal profession in general.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Osigwe emerged as the new NBA president after the final compilation of results on Sunday where he scored 20,435 votes to beat his closest rival, Chairman of the NBA-Institute of Continuing Legal Education Governing Council, Tobenna Erojikwe, who garnered 10,998 votes.

Former NBA Lagos Branch Chairman, Chukwuka Ikwuazom (SAN), scored 9,018 votes to come third in the election.

Meanwhile, Sabastine Anyia emerged as the 1st Vice-President with 12,114 votes, beating his closest rival, Bartholomew Aguegbodo who garnered 6,864 votes.

Mrs Bolatumi Animashaun won the 2nd Vice-President position with 26,534 votes by triumphing over Pius Oiwoh, who scored 11,121 votes.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.