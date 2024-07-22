Nigeria: Focus On Your Ambition, Ambode's Wife Tells Youths

Wife of former Lagos State governor and founder of the Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative (HOFOWEM), Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has urged Nigerian youths, especially girls, to focus on their ambitions rather than engaging in needless intimate relationships that could jeopardise their dreams.

Mrs. Ambode stated this at the launch of the book "Let the Child Live" by Caroline Oluwadare, a beneficiary of HOFOWEM, in Lagos.

The former Lagos first lady, who was represented at the occasion by Mrs. Oyefunke Olayinka, emphasised the importance of serving those in need and urged parents to enhance their parenting roles by instilling self-discipline, good moral values and cautioning against bad influences in their children.

"Early in our children's lives, we must impart self-discipline, good moral values, and constant admonition against waywardness and bad peer groups. Above all, we must raise them in the way of God, with constant prayers for divine wisdom, guidance, and direction, for them to navigate their lives to success," Mrs. Ambode said.

Reflecting on HOFOWEM's impact on society, she remarked, "HOFOWEM is just a little idea, envisioned as a vehicle to extend a hand of help to someone in need. Little did I know that a tiny seed of hope sown into someone's life would soon crystallize into a huge testimony, such as we are witnessing today."

She highlighted that HOFOWEM had provided scholarships to Caroline and three other promising youths, all of whom graduated with First Class Honours.

"HOFOWEM is proud of you all, and I am indeed very proud of you all too," she added.

Mrs. Ambode urged youths, particularly girls, to emulate the foundation's beneficiaries and avoid rushing into risky and unnecessary intimate relationships that could derail their aspirations.

In her welcome address, the author, Oluwadare, noted that the book was intended to be a platform for creating awareness among teenagers and youths, on sexual abstinence and effective ways of handling teenage pregnancy, which she described as a major social plague.