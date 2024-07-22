Nigeria: Dangote Offers Refinery for Sale to NNPC Amid Sabotage Claims

Africa's wealthiest man Aliko Dangote, has offered to sell his 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil refinery to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Speaking with Premium Times on Sunday, Dangote alleged sabotage from certain individuals in power to be hindering the refinery's potential to address the country's long-standing fuel scarcity and hyper-inflation issues.

According to him, despite its potential to transform the nation's energy landscape, the project faces opposition from unknown quarters.

Dangote therefore expressed his willingness to sell the refinery to the NNPC to allow the state-owned corporation to take over its operations.

The billionaire businessman emphasised that his primary goal is to find solution to the fuel crisis that has plagued Nigeria since the 1970s.