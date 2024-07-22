Nigeria: Dangote Offers Refinery for Sale to NNPC Amid Sabotage Claims

22 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Najib Sani

Africa's wealthiest man Aliko Dangote, has offered to sell his 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil refinery to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Speaking with Premium Times on Sunday, Dangote alleged sabotage from certain individuals in power to be hindering the refinery's potential to address the country's long-standing fuel scarcity and hyper-inflation issues.

According to him, despite its potential to transform the nation's energy landscape, the project faces opposition from unknown quarters.

Dangote therefore expressed his willingness to sell the refinery to the NNPC to allow the state-owned corporation to take over its operations.

The billionaire businessman emphasised that his primary goal is to find solution to the fuel crisis that has plagued Nigeria since the 1970s.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.