The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, has clarified that the planned anti-corruption march to Parliament on July 23 (tomorrow) is not organised by NUP.

"For the record, the July 23rd March2Parliament protests are not organised by NUP. But we support them with all our might because we are People Power and we absolutely believe in the Power of the People. We support every effort to protest against injustice, corruption, and misrule," Kyagulanyi said in a statement.

Kyagulanyi accused the regime of trying to portray the march as an NUP initiative to weaken it and make it appear partisan.

"The Anti-Corruption protests are organised by the young people of Uganda regardless of their age, religion, tribe, or political affiliation. The criminal regime and its antics will certainly fail," he said.

On Monday, a group of young people planning the anti-corruption march to Parliament told the Nile Post that they will proceed as scheduled, despite President Museveni's warnings against it.

They are partly inspired by their counterparts in Kenya, where mass demonstrations led President William Ruto to abandon plans to increase taxes, evolving into calls for his resignation.

In a televised address on Saturday, President Museveni cautioned the youth planning to protest, stating they would be "playing with fire" if they proceed with the anti-corruption march.

"We are busy producing wealth, and you here want to disturb us. You are playing with fire because we cannot allow you to disturb us," he said.

Aloikin Praise Opoloje, a participant in the planned protest, said Museveni's warning highlights how disconnected leaders are from the citizens.

"It also peels away the layer of pretentious attention he has paid to corruption. It most importantly reminds Ugandans that this is a bad place to be in and it only gets worse--a place of impunity," said Opoloje.

Opoloje emphasized that protest is a democratically protected right and that no threat should deter Ugandans from marching.

George Victor Otieno noted that President Museveni once called upon Ugandans to join him in the fight against corruption.

"Yet, when young people decided to mobilize and peacefully march against this scourge on July 23rd, he responded with threats and intimidation, warning them that they are 'playing with fire,'" said Otieno. He added that this hypocritical stance is a slap in the face to every Ugandan yearning for a corruption-free nation.

Shamim Nambassa, a participant in the protest and former Makerere University Guild President, said Museveni's remarks suggest a confrontational approach to young people's frustrations, characterized by threats of violence. This stands in stark contrast to the pressing realities of inadequate service delivery, high unemployment, and soaring living costs.

"Our resolve remains unwavering, and our message must be conveyed with clarity. We assert our right to peaceful demonstration, and no amount of intimidation or threats will deter us. The march will proceed as planned, undaunted by any attempts to obstruct our cause," she said.

On Monday morning, heavily armed security forces flooded Makerere-Kavule to prevent a scheduled news briefing at the NUP headquarters in Kampala. Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke stated they had received intelligence suggesting NUP had called on MPs and councillors to attend a press conference.

Security forces have intensified their presence in Kampala ahead of the planned anti-corruption march. Security agencies have taken control of junctions and roundabouts leading to the city centre. In Busega, along the Kampala-Masaka highway, the roundabout is now under security control. Similar sights are evident at other key junctions and roundabouts.

At Constitutional Square, security personnel have erected tents, turning the grounds into a makeshift barracks in anticipation of potential unrest.

In Bwaise, joint security teams from the army and police surrounded the NUP headquarters, where the party was set to hold a press briefing. Commenting on the deployment, Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke explained that it was a precautionary measure to prevent potential disruptions.

Despite these warnings, the protest organizers remain steadfast, insisting the march will proceed as planned.