Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed that about 12 other schools in the state capital Jos are at risk of collapse.

According to him, the development calls for urgent action as he inaugurated a Technical Committee to investigate the recent collapse of the Saints Academy Jos building, a two-storey structure that collapsed which claimed over 24 lives and left many others injured and receiving treatment in hospitals.

At the committee's inauguration at the Twin Theatre, New Government House Little Rayfield, Jos,

Governor Mutfwang urged it to investigate the causes of the collapse thoroughly and examine the roles of all individuals involved in the building's construction and maintenance.

Governor Mutfwang explained that the investigation is crucial to preventing similar tragedies in the future.

He stated, "We must understand why this incident occurred, identify any lapses in duty, and implement measures to prevent a recurrence."

The governor expressed his commitment to implementing stringent measures to ensure the safety and integrity of buildings across the state, saying, "we cannot compromise on the safety of innocent lives. The loss of 24 children is a grave reminder of the urgency of our mission."

Governor Mutfwang also directed the Secretary to the State Government to broaden the committee's mandate to include the burnt Jos Main Market, where reports suggest that the remaining structure is also at risk of collapse.