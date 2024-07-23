Nigeria: Collapse - Another 12 Schools At Risk in Jos - Mutfwang

23 July 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed that about 12 other schools in the state capital Jos are at risk of collapse.

According to him, the development calls for urgent action as he inaugurated a Technical Committee to investigate the recent collapse of the Saints Academy Jos building, a two-storey structure that collapsed which claimed over 24 lives and left many others injured and receiving treatment in hospitals.

At the committee's inauguration at the Twin Theatre, New Government House Little Rayfield, Jos,

Governor Mutfwang urged it to investigate the causes of the collapse thoroughly and examine the roles of all individuals involved in the building's construction and maintenance.

Governor Mutfwang explained that the investigation is crucial to preventing similar tragedies in the future.

He stated, "We must understand why this incident occurred, identify any lapses in duty, and implement measures to prevent a recurrence."

The governor expressed his commitment to implementing stringent measures to ensure the safety and integrity of buildings across the state, saying, "we cannot compromise on the safety of innocent lives. The loss of 24 children is a grave reminder of the urgency of our mission."

Governor Mutfwang also directed the Secretary to the State Government to broaden the committee's mandate to include the burnt Jos Main Market, where reports suggest that the remaining structure is also at risk of collapse.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.