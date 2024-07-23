Nigeria: N3bn Fraud Trial - Court Permits Yahaya Bello's Accused Nephew to Travel Abroad

The judge ordered the nephew of former Kogi State Governor Bello to return his passport to the deputy chief registrar of the court on or before 15 September.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has permitted an accused nephew of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to travel to the United Kingdom for medical attention.

To enable the defendant, Ali Bello, to embark on the foreign medical trip, the court ordered the release of his passport seized from him as part of his bail conditions.

Obiora Egwuatu, the trial judge, issued the order on Monday, overruling the objection of the prosecution agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to grant the accused person's request.

He said the prosecution failed to present convincing evidence to back its claim that Ali would jump bail or tamper with evidence if allowed to embark on the medical trip.

He said he had no reason to believe Ali would jump bail, having fulfilled previous undertakings to return to Nigeria to continue his trial on two separate occasions.

"Since the grant of bail, he has not breached the terms of bail and has been coming to court to stand his trial.

"It is not controverted that this court had on two previous occasions granted the applicant similar prayers.

"On those two occasions, that is, between the 1 to 31 August 2023 and 17 December 2023 and 10 January 2024, the applicant did not breach the terms of the permission granted," the judge said.

Stressing the need to ensure a defendant is healthy to stand trial, the judge said, "I wholeheartedly subscribe to the view that a defendant should be alive to stand trial" and face the consequences of his crime if found guilty.

Mr Egwuatu ordered the court's deputy chief registrar who keeps Ali's passport to release it to him, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He also ordered the defendant to return the passport on or before 15 September.

Series of charges relating to Kogi funds

Ali and three others are standing trial on money laundering charges involving N3 billion allegedly diverted from the Kogi State coffers during former Governor Bello's tenure.

The three co-defendants in the case are Abba Adaudu, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege and Iyadi Sadat.

The case is only one in a series of prosecutions the EFCC brought against Ali, Mr Bello and their associates over their alleged fraudulent handling of Kogi State Government's funds.

Ali and a co-defendant, Dauda Sulaiman, are charged with money laundering in another case involving the alleged diversion of N10 billion of Kogi State's funds. The case is before a different judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, James Omotosho. The prosecution has already called seven witnesses in the trial.

Mr Bello, the former governor, faces money laundering charges involving an alleged diversion of Kogi State's N80 billion in a separate case before Mr Omotosho. Both Ali and Mr Suleiman are named as accomplices in the case.

EFCC brought the charges against Mr Bello after completing his two terms of eight years as governor in January but has been unable to get him to court for arraignment.

Since April, Mr Bello has shunned six court sessions scheduled for his arraignment, which has now been rescheduled for 25 September.

Ali's medical trip request

On 5 April, Ali filed an application in the trial before Mr Egwatu seeking an order to release his passport from the deputy chief registrar of the court to enable him to travel abroad for medical consultation and examination.

He said the trip was to fulfil a routine cardiologic follow-up to review his medication and undergo cardiac tests.

He said he received medical advice to undergo the process annually.

He also recalled that the judge had granted him similar permissions to embark on the foreign medical trip on two occasions - first between 1 and 31 August 2023 and second between 17 December 2023 and 10 January 2024.

He said he returned to Nigeria on both occasions and returned his passport to the court's deputy chief registrar as he was ordered to.

He pleaded with the judge to order the release of his passport again, undertaking to return it to the official upon his return from the UK to Nigeria.

The defendant also gave an assurance to be law abiding in the UK.

EFCC opposes request

The EFCC opposed the application.

Arguing against the request in court, EFCC's prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, a SAN, cited a five-paragraph counter-affidavit detailing reasons for the commission's objection. An EFCC official, Abubakar Salihu Wara, swore to the facts in the document on 19 April.

Mr Oyedepo argued that Ali failed to place any medical report before the court to show the health condition that necessitated the medical appointment.

Mr Oyedepo said Exhibit 'A' attached to the application did not disclose the email address of the sender and the receiver of the said medical appointment.

He added that the applicant did not present anything to show that Exhibit 'A' emanated from the London Centre for Advanced Cardiology as claimed.

He argued that Ali might tamper with evidence gathered for his prosecution if his application is granted.

However, Ali filed a further affidavit to dispute the prosecution's claims.

Ruling

Apart from banking on the reputation Ali had earned by fulfilling his promises to return to Nigeria when granted the foreign trip permissions on two previous occasions, the judge also ruled that EFCC's reasons for objecting to the request were not convincing.

Mr Egwatu held that EFCC failed to show that the name of the London hospital Ali planned to visit and its address "are not in existence". He said there was no contrary evidence disputing the fact that the applicant "has a scheduled appointment with the said cardiologist."

According to him, there was also no evidence presented by the EFCC to show that while Ali was on bail, he did or attempted to interfere with evidence or collude with any person to tamper with evidence.

The judge further said that a defendant ought to be healthy to stand the rigours of trial.

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor Godwin Emefiele, facing multiple corruption trials, recently applied to the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to seek medical attention in the UK, but the court rejected the request.

The judge in the case upheld EFCC's objection, which was argued by Mr Oyedepo, the same prosecutor in Ali's trial.

