Nigeria: How Brain Jotter's Viral Dance Revived Mike Ejeagha's 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' 41 Years After

Interestingly, 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' is not a song title; it is the refrain in "Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche," a song on Mike Ejeagha's 1983 album 'Akuko Na Egwu' Original Vol. 1.

Destiny may be delayed, but it cannot be denied--a statement that rings true for the legendary highlife singer Mike Ejeagha, whose 1983 hit recently went viral, thanks to skit maker Chukwuebuka Amuzie, Brain Jotter.

Interestingly, 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' is not a song title; it is the refrain in "Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche," a song on Ejeagha's 'Akuko Na Egwu' Original Vol. 1, a music album released in 1983.

Ejeagha's renewed fame 41 years after his song's release is reminiscent of Obesere's monster hit, 'Egungun Be Careful,' which went viral 18 years after it was initially released after a clip from the track's music videos went viral.

Like Ejeagha, Obesere's career also enjoyed a resurgence in March 2020, leading him (Obesere) to record a remix featuring Zlatan Ibile.

Having recovered the fame he had first enjoyed when the track was released 41 years ago, Ezeagha, 92, revered for his Igbo folk songs, has been showered with cash gifts, and Brain Jotter even gifted him N2 million and a car.

Ejeagha's 41-year-old classic track, "Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche," tells a whimsical tale of a tortoise tricking an elephant into believing he was appointed festival chairman. This tale has captivated a new generation.

Brain Jotter's viral challenge, which started as a joke, involves the dancers moving their waists rhythmically and doing legwork to the beat of the song "Gwo Gwo Ngwo!"

The video garnered millions of views and sparked a viral TikTok trend. The dance involves two people facing each other, walking towards one another before engaging in a comic dance step.

Mike Ejeagha

The song's resurgence after 41 years has brought renewed attention to Ejeagha's contributions to Nigerian music, but only a few know the story or the man behind the song.

Born in August 1932 in Enugu State, Ejeagha began his musical journey in elementary school. Inspired by guitarists Moses Aduba and Cyprian Uzochiawa, he eventually formed his band, Mike Ejeagha and Merry-makers, in 1950.

His fame grew through radio programs like "Guitar Playtime" and "Akuko n'egwu" (storytelling in music), where he shared folktales and music rich in social and cultural relevance.

After recording 33 albums and being hailed as a pioneer in Igbo folk music, Ejeagha's recent resurgence in popularity is only a testament to his enduring legacy.

He is described as the "grandfather of modern Igbo folk music" as he was in the habit of narrating folktale stories in his songs.

The renewed interest in his work has sparked calls for a biographical documentary, though funding challenges have stalled the project.

As his song "Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche" continues to trend, fans are reminded of Ejeagha's significant impact on Nigerian music and culture.

The song's catchy melody and relatable lyrics, which tell a folktale about a cunning tortoise and a mighty elephant, have resonated with audiences of different ages.

The dance craze extended beyond ordinary users, with celebrities, athletes, and public figures joining the fun.

The folktales

The song narrates how the tortoise tricked an elephant into believing he was appointed festival chairman.

The story goes that once upon a time in the animal kingdom, the elephant offended the king. The king declared that anyone who could capture the elephant would marry his daughter.

Despite the enticing reward, everyone was scared because of the elephant's enormous size. However, the tortoise confidently told the king that he would bring the elephant despite his small stature.

While others were fearful, the tortoise boasted that he would lead the elephant to the palace with a rope. The elephant, unaware of the bounty on his head, was approached by the clever tortoise.

The tortoise told him that the king had recognised his good deeds and wanted to reward him with a chieftaincy title, making him the festival's chairman.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Excited by the news, the elephant agreed to go to the palace with the tortoise.

As they made their way to the palace, the tortoise, lagging behind the faster elephant, suggested, "Since you're bigger and quicker, let's enter the palace together. Tie a rope around your neck so I can follow right behind you." The elephant agreed, and they continued on their journey.

However, as they neared the palace, the tortoise realised their arrangement might need more convincing. He pleaded with the elephant, "If I follow behind, I might slow you down. Please, let me ride on your back." The innocent elephant agreed.

When they entered the palace, the entire village was astonished to see the tortoise riding the elephant with a rope around the elephant's neck. The king was equally amazed and hailed the Tortoise, exclaiming, "Gwo Gwo Ngwo! Chairman!"

Listen to the original song below.