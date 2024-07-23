Liberia: Boakai Pressured to Release LDEA Report.

Monrovia — The MPC has called on Liberians to join the struggle for democracy, assuring its readiness to lead and redeem Liberia.

The opposition Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) is pressuring President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to release the report concerning an investigation against suspended officials of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

The MPC has alleged that the report is being arm-twisted to favor LDEA's suspended Director, Col. Abraham Kromah.

Early last month, President Boakai suspended Col. Kromah and two of his deputies after they were found to have engaged in a fight at the LDEA based on some disagreements.

The three officials--Col. Kromah, LDEA Deputy Director General for Administration Gbawou Kowou, and LDEA Deputy Director General for Operations Hassan Fadiga--were suspended without pay on June 4, 2024, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the MPC said that it has received intel that the report from the LDEA investigation has allegedly been released to the office of President Boakai, and it is not favorable for Col. Kromah.

In a release signed by MPC Chairman Oneal Passawe on Monday, July 22, 2024, the party expressed concern about the investigative findings from the LDEA saga, claiming that they have already been submitted to President Boakai's office.

"Our intel has revealed that Mr. AB Kromah is allegedly using his influence and closeness to the Unity Party to arm-twist the report in his favor because he is a close confidant to Madam Mamaka Bility, Minister of State Without Portfolio and other influential government officials around the presidency," MPC alleged.

The party challenged the presidency to disprove this information by releasing the report to the public and implementing every necessary recommendation by the committee.

The MPC has called on every Liberian to join the struggle for democracy, as the party is ready to lead and redeem Liberia soon.

"The MPC as a major political party and government in waiting is as equally solicitude about the fight against drugs and how it's damaging the future of our Nation through the young people of Liberia," the release said.

The MPC warned that if the proliferation of drugs in Liberia that is killing the young folks must stop, the president and his group of unpatriotic loyalists around him should take an interest in solving the problem at the LDEA.

"The MPC will not rest in holding the feet of this deceitful government to the fire until the right thing is done, most especially at the LDEA," the party noted.