Nigeria: Stakeholders Advocate for Youth Empowerment to Drive Global Sustainability

Various stakeholders have emphasized the role of youths in driving sustainable development initiatives.

These stakeholders made the call at the Youth Sustainable Development Conference (YSDC) and the African Youth Climate Hub Demo Day 2024.

The conference, held on the 3rd and 4th of July in Rabat, Morocco, brought together 150 young leaders, both virtually and in person, to engage in transformative discussions and activities.

Among the participants, 40 youths received full funding to attend, ensuring diverse representation and accessibility.

The theme for YSDC 2024, "Building The Future: Spotlighting Youth-Led Solutions for Global Sustainability," emphasized the critical role of young people in addressing global sustainability challenges.

The event featured seven insightful panel sessions, each designed to delve into key areas of sustainable development, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture, and environmental conservation.

The seven-panel sessions provided deep insights and actionable strategies, while the case study challenges inspired innovative solutions to pressing environmental issues.

Additionally, participants tackled three significant case study challenges: Carbon Market, Just Energy Transition, and Sustainable Agriculture, fostering practical solutions and innovative thinking among the youth.

Speaking, Damilola Hamid Balogun, Co-Founder & CEO, Youth Sustainable Development Network, noted that the conference concluded with a powerful affirmation of the youth's role in shaping a sustainable future.

He underscored the importance of youth leadership in driving change and the necessity of ongoing support and policy implementation to sustain these efforts.

"Youth are not just participants but leaders in the journey towards a greener, more sustainable future," he said.

Ismail Farjia, Executive Manager, Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection noted that the conference is a concrete representation of youth-led action for sustainability.

"From planning to defining the topics of discussion, youth were at the essence of the work. High level guests that we received took part in the discussions and enjoyed an engaged youth that remains realistic in its ideas and solutions", Farjia said.

On her part, Princess Abze Djigma, one of the panelists emphasized that Africa, with its vast resources, is in a unique position to lead efforts to save the planet.

Djigma urged everyone not to wait for opportunities to be handed to them but to take the initiative and lead the way in environmental conservation. As she poignantly stated, "Don't wait to be given the driver's seat, take the driver's seat."