Liberia: NEC, UN Women Launch Gender Equality Policy

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission, in collaboration with UN Women-Liberia, has launched the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Policy under the theme "Promoting Gender Equality, Employing Women's Political Participation, and Safeguarding the Participation of Marginalized Groups and Staff at the NEC."

Speaking recently at the Monrovia City Hall on 3rd Street Sinkor in Monrovia, the NEC Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lasanah thanked partners for working tirelessly with the NEC to ensure many other things, including developing and launching the gender policy.

"To a large extent, we say a big thank you to UN Women, and that thank you, I think, is even small because for many years now, UN Women has been the only UN organization to give physical cash to the National Elections Commission to conduct this program and I think UN Women need a lot of plus for this", Chairperson Browne Lasanah said.

"When I say physical cash, I mean that the whole procurement process goes, but UN Women trust the Commission to receive those funds, to expense those funds, and to report on the use of those funds and without having to ask you, Madam Country Director, our representative I think we have done well so far because reporting the forms you have given us also show that we have used the money for the purpose intended."

The NEC Boss called on other donors to review the relationship between UN Women and the National Election Commission to consider providing direct funding to the Commission.

The Principal at the National Commission on Disabilities, Samuel S. Dean, Sr., thanked the National Elections Commission for such an inclusive initiative, noting that while the intention is good, for far too long, policy on the books has not impacted targeted beneficiaries.

Mr. Dean said the intension of the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Policy sounds good on paper but wondered why it wasn't written inclusively of persons with disabilities, saying, "because if it was, I was going to measure the facts that there are three barriers to political participation of public lives for persons with disabilities: money, education, and stigmatization."

The official launch was graced by senior government officials, representatives from Civil Social Organizations, political parties, and the Liberia Council of Churches.