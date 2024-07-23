West Africa: Ecowas Boosts Liberia's Relief Effort for Flooded Communities

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS, is boosting the Liberian National Red Cross Society's efforts to provide relief to flood-affected communities.

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has concluded an eight-month project titled "Recovery and Resilience-Building Assistance to Families Affected by Floods in Vulnerable Communities in Liberia" under the auspices of ECOWAS.

The Red Cross implemented the project in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) with substantial funding from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Speaking at the Flood Recovery Project program on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Liberia National Red Cross Society head office in Monrovia, the Resident Representative of the President of the ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, Amb. Josephine Nkrumah said ECOWAS's focus extends beyond elections and political stability to social interventions, addressing natural disasters and other pressing social issues.

"We are ECOWAS of the people, coming down to the community to understand their needs, identify challenges, and seek help to alleviate some of the sufferings," Amb. Nkrumah underscored.

For his part, Gregory T. Blamoh, the Secretary General of the Liberia National Red Cross Society, reiterates the organization's commitment to the well-being of affected communities.

Mr. Blamoh said while support cannot reach everyone, the Red Cross is committed to prioritizing the most affected individuals, including pregnant women, single mothers, people with disabilities, and those with no income.

He said the Liberian Red Cross is grateful to ECOWAS for its unwavering support, which enables the organization to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by disasters.

"Together, we are promoting recovery and building resilience and hope for a better tomorrow."

One of the beneficiaries, Teta Joko from the Baptist Seminary, described the assistance as a "lifeline," helping her family meet immediate needs.

Janeba Diggs from Doe Community, Bushrod Island, said the aid eased their financial burden and provided hope for a better future. Many beneficiaries have reconstructed their homes or established businesses as a means of sustainability through the ECOWAS-Red Cross support.

The initiative, which was officially launched in November 2023, has provided crucial assistance to 1,878 families, surpassing the initial target of 1,841 families.

Meanwhile, in 2022, the Liberia National Red Cross Society witnessed several floodings during the peak of the rainy season from July to September, which wreaked havoc in Montserrado and Margibi counties, impacting over 60,000 people.

The flooding caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, displaced residents, contaminated water sources, and destroyed livelihoods.

This prompted the National Disaster Management Agency to assess the impact of the flood and recommend the LNRCS to ECOWAS as an implementing partner for a comprehensive recovery project.

With a generous contribution of over 440,000 United States Dollars from ECOWAS, the LNRCS distributed cash directly to affected families via mobile money.

This support allowed beneficiaries to rebuild their livelihoods, fortify income-generating activities, and address immediate needs.

The project positively impacted 10,000 individuals across 30 flood-affected communities, offering a lifeline to many vulnerable groups, including pregnant women, single mothers, people with disabilities, and those with no income.

The ECOWAS Post-Disaster Humanitarian Assistance Project in Liberia is a testament to the power of regional cooperation in addressing humanitarian crises.

The National Disaster Management Agency expressed thanks to both ECOWAS and the Red Cross, emphasizing that coordination and collaboration were key to the project's success.

The NDMA also noted that funding support from the regional body ECOWAS was significant and brought great relief to the affected communities.

The Agency has further warned of the potential for more flooding in communities due to heavy rainfall predicted in Monrovia and other counties. It called for increased support and coordination to ensure a quick response to those who may be affected.

As the project concludes, it is evident that thousands of lives have been positively impacted, reinforcing the idea that ECOWAS regional cooperation can bring much-needed relief to those facing dire circumstances.

The project highlights ECOWAS's dedication to political stability and to the welfare of its member states' citizens, showcasing a model of effective humanitarian intervention and resilience-building in the wake of natural disasters.