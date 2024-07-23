The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi has waded into the feud between the Dangote Group and federal regulators over the Dangote Refinery.

Obi, in a series of tweets on his X handle urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and other government agencies to tread with caution in handling whatever dispute they have with Dangote because of the far reaching implications of their actions on the Nigerian economy.

He argued that the Refinery deserved full support to operate not vilification. Obi wrote: "Dangote Refinery Should Be Fully Supported, Not Vilified The recent conflicts between Dangote Industries and some government agencies are deeply troubling.

"This issue transcends political affiliations and personal grievances. "It is fundamentally about Nigeria's economy, future, and the well-being of its citizens. Given Alhaji Dangote's significant contributions to Nigeria, these disputes must be resolved swiftly.

"Government agencies should be directed to offer the necessary support for the seamless launch and operation of the Dangote Refinery and its associated enterprises.

"The refinery has the potential to generate approximately $21 billion in annual revenue and create over 100,000 jobs, with numerous additional positive impacts on the economy.

"Its strategic importance in addressing Nigeria's fuel crisis, boosting foreign exchange earnings, and fostering economic growth cannot be overstated.

"The refinery is too vital to fail and must not be hindered, considering its crucial role in our national welfare.

"The Federal Government and its agencies need to recognize the significance of Dangote's contributions. Alhaji Dangote is not just a businessman; he is a national and African brand symbolizing patriotism, commitment, and impactful entrepreneurship.

Despite operating in a challenging business environment, he has established a remarkable industrial hub in Nigeria, encompassing over 15 sectors, including cement, sugar, salt, fertilizer, infrastructure, tomatoes, automotive, energy, petrochemicals, rice, poly sacks, real estate, mining, logistics, and maritime.

"Alhaji Dangote's unwavering dedication to Nigeria's industrialization, job creation, and economic growth, despite adversities, warrants full support and protection.

"With economic indicators like unemployment, inflation, Forex scarcity, and debt worsening, every sensible and patriotic government should regard enterprises like Dangote Industries as national treasures, meriting robust support and protection.

"In the interest of Nigeria and its citizens, as well as Africans at large, I urge the Federal Government and its agencies to provide Dangote Industries, especially the refinery, with all necessary support."