West Africa: Listing Achievements As Ecowas Chair, Tinubu Says Bloc Still Faces Many Threats

*Discloses standby force already activated to counter terrorism with a $4m lifeline

*To provide $38m as grants to SMEs in member-states for access to sustainable electricity

*Will continue to dialogue with Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger on need to maintain unity

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, addressed fellow African leaders on the status of ECOWAS, during which he highlighted the progress so far made by the West African economic bloc as well as the prevailing multiple challenges facing it.

Presenting the ECOWAS achievements in the past one year at the Sixth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the African Union in Accra, Ghana, Tinubu, who is the chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, said the community had activated a standby Force to counter terrorism and would continue to explore funding options.

According to him, ECOWAS had been supporting member-states to enhance electoral and governance processes, and recently deployed Election Observation Missions to Senegal and Togo - whose elections were adjudged peaceful, transparent, and fair.

He also highlighted the facilitation of the signing of an Agreement for National Unity in Sierra Leone, noting that the sub-regional body will continue to work with stakeholders in the country to implement the provisions of the Agreement.

The president, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed that consultations were ongoing to revise the ECOWAS 2001 Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.

On economic integration, President Tinubu said ECOWAS has implemented activities to consolidate the free trade area, customs union, and common market.

"We supported six member-states in ratifying the WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, and 13 member-states have ratified the AFCFTA agreement.

"The ECOWAS interconnected System for the Management of Goods in Transit (SIGMAT) is also operational in twelve Member States," the president stated.

Detailing the efforts on the humanitarian and social development front, President Tinubu said ECOWAS, has allocated $9 million to assist persons of concern, including refugees, internally displaced persons, and asylum seekers.

"The frontline member-states in the fight against terrorism,have also been supported with USD4 million under the ECOWAS Counter Terrorism Humanitarian Response.

"On education, the West African Network of National Academies of Sciences, and the African Forum for Research and Innovation have been established. Our regional Academic Mobility Scheme, has continued to equip the youth with practical skills and is harmonising education systems.

"In the area of health, ECOWAS continues to provide support to women with obstetric fistula, empowered women entrepreneurs in agribusiness, and focused on gender equality in education and the green economy," the ECOWAS Chairman stated.

Foregrounding the progress on energy, mines, and agriculture, President Tinubu said ECOWAS was advancing its electrification efforts in The Gambia, Guinea Bissau, and Mali through the ECOWAS-Regional Electricity Access Project (ECOREAP).

"It is also implementing the Regional Off Grid Electricity Access Project (ROGEAP). 32 Solar Off Grid SMEs have been approved, including nine SMEs led by women. A total of three million US dollars will be disbursed to finance the SMEs. More than 400 SMEs in 13 countries were trained in 2023 and 2024.

"To achieve sustainable electricity access within the ECOWAS and Sahel countries, we will provide a total grant of 38 million US dollars to SMEs in member-states. ECOWAS will extend this to Mauritania, Central African Republic, Chad and Cameroon through Commercial and Financial Institutions. An additional loan of 140 million US dollars will also be made available to the solar SMEs.

"Within the period under review, ECOWAS has supported experts from Member States in international meetings and negotiations on environmental issues, including environmental governance. We provided support to our members in the implementation of the Paris Agreement and the establishment of a regional carbon market.

"With respect to food security, the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) has approved the instruments to operationalise the Regional Fund for Agriculture and Food (RFAF). A Regional Food Security was developed to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

"Furthermore, our support for pastoralism in the Sahel has targeted the improvement of animal health, with a record vaccination of over 490 million livestock. We have established common rules for controlling veterinary medicine products at borders.

"In addition, ECOWAS launched a project for member-states to access the Green Climate Fund. This will promote climate-smart agriculture through the use of technologies," the president said.

On other ECOWAS institutions, Tinubu stated that the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament elected its first female President, the Right Honourable Maimunatu Ibrahim from Togo, and that The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice reviewed 15 new cases, held 33 court sessions, and delivered 11 judgments.

The president, however, noted that the bloc still faced multiple threats, including member- states withdrawing, geopolitical rivalries, terrorism, food insecurity, climate change, and the spread of misinformation and disinformation.

He said ECOWAS would continue to dialogue with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger to maintain unity and will convene a Special Extra-ordinary Summit on the future of the Community.

"Finally, Your Excellencies, I am happy to report that the ECOWAS Commission has assumed the rotating Chairmanship of the Inter-REC platform since February this year. Earlier this year, the ECOWAS Commission hosted the East African Community (EAC) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to exchange views on various issues and review best practices.

"We will continue to collaborate with all AU regional communities and mechanisms in order to strengthen our continental integration," the President further said.

On the margins of the AU meeting, Tinubu held a bilateral meeting with President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti.

President Guelleh emphasised the importance of Nigeria's role as a leader in West Africa and the continent. He appealed for Nigeria's support on development concerns and common challenges in his country.

Tinubu and Guelleh agreed to continue to work together to advance bilateral interests.

EThe Mid-Year Coordination Meeting was conceptualised in 2017 as the principal forum for the AU and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) to align their work and coordinate the implementation of the continental integration agenda, replacing the June/July summits.

It is a meeting between the Bureau of the AU Assembly and Regional Economic Communities (RECs), with the participation of the Chairpersons of RECs, the AU Commission and Regional Mechanisms (RMs).

This year's meeting was convened under the AU theme on Education, "Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century."